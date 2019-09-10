EUR/USD technical analysis: Under pressure, but risks skewed to the upside

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • The candlestick setup on EUR/USD's daily chart favors an extension of the recovery rally from recent lows near 1.0926.
  • The pair could challenge resistance at 1.1107 in the run-up to Thursday's ECB event.

EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1043, down 25 pips from the high of 1.1068 reached on Monday.

The candlestick arrangement on the daily chart indicates the risks are skewed to the upside.

Notably, the pair created a bullish outside day candle on Monday, which occurs when the day begins with pessimism, but ends on an optimistic note, engulfing the price action seen in the preceding period.

More importantly. Monday's bullish outside day marks an upside break of the consolidation or indecision represented by Friday's inside day candle.

Put simply, the path of least resistance is to the high side and the pair could rise to 1.1107 (May 23 low) ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank rate decision.

The bullish case would weaken if the pair drops below 1.1015 (Monday's low).

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1043
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.1047
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.107
Daily SMA50 1.1148
Daily SMA100 1.1189
Daily SMA200 1.1268
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1068
Previous Daily Low 1.1016
Previous Weekly High 1.1085
Previous Weekly Low 1.0926
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1048
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1036
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1019
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0991
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0967
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1072
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1096
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1124

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Under pressure, but risks skewed to the upside

EUR/USD: Under pressure, but risks skewed to the upside

The candlestick setup on EUR/USD's daily chart favors an extension of the recovery rally from recent lows near 1.0926. The pair could challenge resistance at 1.1107 in the run-up to Thursday's ECB event.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Steps back from confirming inverse head-and-shoulders

GBP/USD: Steps back from confirming inverse head-and-shoulders

Having failed to cross a fortnight old rising trend-line, GBP/USD declines to 1.2345 during Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable refrain from confirming a short-term inverse head-and-shoulders bullish formation.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY nudges higher as Trump confirms trade talks start next week

USD/JPY nudges higher as Trump confirms trade talks start next week

USD/JPY is currently trading firmer near 107.40, having traveled from a low of 107.18 on the session so far after the US President Trump said that the US will be talking to China next week and that China wants a deal. 

USD/JPY News

Gold dips below the psychological $1,500 handle

Gold dips below the psychological $1,500 handle

The price of gold is dishevelled as markets focus on the measures by central banks designed to spur growth and as risks from various geopolitics settle down. Spot gold has dropped below the 1500 handle for the first time since late Augst.

Gold News

US Consumers are Optimistic, Debt Jumps in July

US Consumers are Optimistic, Debt Jumps in July

Consumer debt can be a positive or a negative indicator.  If households borrow because they are short of cash for everyday needs it can be a sign that home budgets are overextended. American consumer credit rose by $23.29 billion in July.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures