EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The pair breaks above 1.10 and the resistance line… next stop the 55-day SMA?

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD has intensified the upside after breaking above the critical barrier at 1.10 the figure and the key short-term resistance line in the 1.1020 region.
  • Above the latter, the downside pressure should mitigate and allow for a potential visit to the 55-day SMA at 1.1056.
  • If the upside impulse does not subside, the September’s top at 1.1109 should return to the radar.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1028
Today Daily Change 61
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 1.0984
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0989
Daily SMA50 1.1053
Daily SMA100 1.1146
Daily SMA200 1.1225
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.099
Previous Daily Low 1.0955
Previous Weekly High 1.1
Previous Weekly Low 1.0879
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0977
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0968
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0963
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0941
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0927
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0998
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1012
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1033

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

