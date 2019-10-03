EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Targets the 21-day SMA at 1.1000 in the near term

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is looking to extend the recovery from recent YTD lows in the 1.0880 region, although strong resistance emerged in the 1.0950/60 band.
  • That said, a breakout of this area should expose the minor hurdle at the 21-day SMA at 1.10.
  • Further up aligns the critical short-term resistance line, today at 1.1033. The pair needs to clear this zone in order to alleviate the downside pressure somewhat.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.096
Today Daily Change 33
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.096
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1004
Daily SMA50 1.1069
Daily SMA100 1.1156
Daily SMA200 1.1236
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0964
Previous Daily Low 1.0904
Previous Weekly High 1.1026
Previous Weekly Low 1.0905
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0941
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0927
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0922
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0883
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0862
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0981
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1002
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1041

 

 

