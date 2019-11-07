EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Resting above 50-day MA support

- A widely-followed MA is offering support to EUR/USD.
- The bearish setup remains valid with the double top pattern calling a move below 1.10.
EUR/USD is currently holding above the 50-day average support at 1.1039 with the daily chart reporting a bearish bias.
Notably, the double top breakdown confirmed on Wednesday indicates the common currency could roll over to deeper support levels below 1.10.
The 14-day relative strength index is also reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print.
The lower highs setup on the hourly chart also indicates the path of least resistance is to the downside. A break above 1.1092 is needed to invalidate the lower highs pattern.
EUR/USD is trading at 1.1050 at press time.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.105
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.1069
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1101
|Daily SMA50
|1.104
|Daily SMA100
|1.1121
|Daily SMA200
|1.1193
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1094
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1064
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1074
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1076
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1082
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1058
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1047
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1029
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1087
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1116
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Resting above 50-day MA support
EUR/USD is currently holding above the 50-day average support at 1.1039 with the daily chart reporting a bearish bias. The bearish setup remains valid with the double top pattern calling a move below 1.10.
GBP/USD: Dovish BOE hits Pound
The GBP/USD fell this Thursday to 1.2793, its lowest since Sept 24, as the BOE surprised with a dovish decision. MPC decided to leave it’s monetary policy unchanged, although two members voted for a rate cut. Carney concerned the risks of a global economic downturn.
USD/JPY: Buyers lurk near 109.15 amid US-China trade deal hopes
Fresh bids emerged near 109.15 levels, allowing a quick bounce in the USD/JPY pair in the opening hours of Friday’s Asian trading, as the overnight risk-on theme extends, in the wake of the US-China trade optimism.
Gold moves lower as stocks push higher - Risk on mode is fully kicking in today
Gold has sunk to print just under USD 1480 per ounce to trade around 0.90% lower as risk-on market conditions prevail.
Risk appetite finds some legs
China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.