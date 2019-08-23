EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Looks to Powell for a potential test of 2019 lows at 1.1026

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD remains under pressure in weekly lows around 1.1060 ahead of the key speech by Fed’s J.Powell.
  • Extra gains appear limited by recent tops in the vicinity of the 1.1120 level ahead of the more relevant 21-day SMA at 1.1132.
  • If the selling pressure gathers renewed traction, immediate contention is seen around 1.1060 (weekly lows) ahead of the 2019 low at 1.1026.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1065
Today Daily Change 25
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.1082
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1137
Daily SMA50 1.1211
Daily SMA100 1.1215
Daily SMA200 1.1287
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1114
Previous Daily Low 1.1064
Previous Weekly High 1.1232
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1083
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1094
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1059
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1036
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1009
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1109
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1136
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1159

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

