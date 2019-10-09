EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Inability to break above the 1.10 barrier could spark some consolidation

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD has resumed the upside after two daily retracements in a row and it has refocused its attention to the key barrier at 1.10 the figure.
  • In the meantime, the downside pressure is expected to return to the market after a consolidative phase if spot does not clear this critical barrier in the near term.
  • In addition, while below the 3-month resistance line, today at 1.1014, the bearish view is expected to remain unaltered.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0984
Today Daily Change 40
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.096
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0991
Daily SMA50 1.1055
Daily SMA100 1.1148
Daily SMA200 1.1227
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0996
Previous Daily Low 1.0941
Previous Weekly High 1.1
Previous Weekly Low 1.0879
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0975
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0935
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0911
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.088
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.099
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1021
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1045

 

 

