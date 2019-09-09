EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Further upside should meet the 1.1075/84 band

  • EUR/USD is now attempting a sideline theme in the 1.1030/40 region. Further consolidation is therefore expected ahead of the key ECB event on Thursday.
  • An attempt to break higher should meet initial resistance at the 1.1075/84 band, where coincides the 21-day SMA and last week’s top.
  • Looking at the broader picture, as long as the 55-day SMA at 1.1165 caps the upside, the negative view is expected to prevail. This area is also reinforced by later August tops (August 26 at 1.1163).

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Today last price 1.1032
Today Daily Change 27
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.1029
 
Daily SMA20 1.1078
Daily SMA50 1.1153
Daily SMA100 1.1191
Daily SMA200 1.1269
Previous Daily High 1.1057
Previous Daily Low 1.102
Previous Weekly High 1.1085
Previous Weekly Low 1.0926
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1034
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1043
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1014
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0999
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0977
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1051
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1073
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1088

 

 

