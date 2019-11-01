EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber trading in a triangle

By Flavio Tosti
  • The Euro is hanging at daily highs after the London close on Friday.
  • A bull breakout above the 1.1165 resistance could open the doors to further gains towards the 1.1200 handle.
  • EUR/USD might be trading in an ascending triangle. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the Euro is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). This Friday, the spot is pressuring the October highs near 1.1179 level. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD, on the four-hour chart, might be forming an ascending triangle pattern. Next week if the market break to the upside, the spot could reach the 1.1181/1.1193, 1.1220 and 1.1255 resistances on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading above its main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is at the 1.1150, 1.1133 and 1.1113/20 price levels.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1168
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.1154
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1074
Daily SMA50 1.104
Daily SMA100 1.1125
Daily SMA200 1.1199
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1176
Previous Daily Low 1.1132
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1159
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1148
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1131
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1109
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1176
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1198
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.122

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

