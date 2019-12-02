EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Fiber rolling into Asia near 1.1080 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD started December with a strong bullish breakout.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.1110 resistance. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD currency pair, on the daily time frame, is trading in a bear trend below the 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). However, this Monday, the market had a strong reversal up above the 1.1000 handle and the 50/100 SMA.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is approaching the1.1100 resistance while challenging the 200 SMA on the 4-hour chart. The buyers have likely taken control and if 1.1100 is taken out, the market can advance towards the 1.1137 and 1.1180 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The spot had an unusually large bullish breakout this Monday. Support can be seen at the 1.1062, 1.1045 and 1.1022 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1079
Today Daily Change 0.0062
Today Daily Change % 0.56
Today daily open 1.1017
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1042
Daily SMA50 1.1041
Daily SMA100 1.1076
Daily SMA200 1.1166
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.103
Previous Daily Low 1.0981
Previous Weekly High 1.1034
Previous Weekly Low 1.0981
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1011
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0989
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0961
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.094
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1037
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1058
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1086

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

