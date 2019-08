EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber eases from daily highs, trading sub-1.1220 resistance

The market is currently in a range between the 1.1253 resistance and the 1.1174 while trading below the 200 SMA. Bears would need a clear break below the 1.1174 key support which could lead to a retracement down towards 1.1138 and 1.1105, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

EUR/USD is consolidating for the fourth consecutive day the recent move up. The single currency is capped by the 1.1253 resistance and the 50/100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The greenback is currently rather flat as the 10-year bond yields are consolidating losses and the US equity market had a notable recovery in the last three days. On the other hand, the sentiment on the EUR is poor due, in part, to political uncertainties in Italy.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.