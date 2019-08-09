EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber eases from daily highs, trading sub-1.1220 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Italian political uncertainties could keep a lid on the EUR in the next few days.
  • The key level to beat for bears is the 1.1174 support.
 

 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD is consolidating for the fourth consecutive day the recent move up. The single currency is capped by the 1.1253 resistance and the 50/100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The greenback is currently rather flat as the 10-year bond yields are consolidating losses and the US equity market had a notable recovery in the last three days. On the other hand, the sentiment on the EUR is poor due, in part, to political uncertainties in Italy. 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market is currently in a range between the 1.1253 resistance and the 1.1174 while trading below the 200 SMA. Bears would need a clear break below the 1.1174 key support which could lead to a retracement down towards 1.1138 and 1.1105, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The market popped to the 1.1220 resistance but found no acceptance above the level. Buyers need a daily close above 1.1220 and 1.1253 to climb towards 1.1282 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1204
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 1.118
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.118
Daily SMA50 1.1239
Daily SMA100 1.1227
Daily SMA200 1.1298
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1234
Previous Daily Low 1.1177
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1198
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1212
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.116
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.114
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1217
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1253
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1273

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD climbs above 1.12, looks to snap three-week losing streak

EUR/USD climbs above 1.12, looks to snap three-week losing streak

The EUR/USD pair gained traction into London fix and rose to a fresh daily high of 1.1218.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits fresh two-year low as UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q2

GBP/USD hits fresh two-year low as UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q2

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2050 at the lowest since January 2017 after the UK reported a disappointing 0.2% contraction in the second quarter, stoking fears of recession as Brexit uncertainty looms.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY drops toward 105.50 as Trump comments send T-bond yields lower

USD/JPY drops toward 105.50 as Trump comments send T-bond yields lower

US President Trump says next months trade talks might get cancelled. 10-year US Treasury bond yield turns south, erases more than 1.5%. Wall Street extends decline amid souring market mood. 

USD/JPY News

Gold stays calm near $1,500, adds more than $80 this week

Gold stays calm near $1,500, adds more than $80 this week

After starting the week at $1,412, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since April 2013 at $1,510 before spending the last trading day of the week in a consolidation phase.

Gold News

Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse

Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse

The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  