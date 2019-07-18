EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Fade the rallies below the 200-day SMA at 1.1320

- EUR/USD has managed well to bounce off recent lows in the proximity of 1.1200 the figure, retaking the 1.1240/50 band for the time being.
- Immediately to the upside emerge the 1.1280/90 band, home of recent peaks and the 21-day SMA.
- Above this area of initial resistance lies the key 200-day SMA at 1.1319. As long as it caps the upside, a new visit to the 1.1181/76 band should not be ruled out.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1238
|Today Daily Change
|21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.1226
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.129
|Daily SMA50
|1.1245
|Daily SMA100
|1.1252
|Daily SMA200
|1.1322
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.12
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1286
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1193
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1221
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1213
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1206
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1186
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1172
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.124
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1273
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1240 amid falling Treasury yields
EUR/USD is seen consolidating the recent recovery near 1.1240 region, supported by falling Treasury yields, as the chances of aggressive Fed rate cuts rise.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.2470 on EU Barnier's comments
The GBP bulls regained poise after EU's Barnier showed readiness to work on the Irish border issue. GBP/USD jumped to daily highs of 1.2472 before reversing quickly to 1.2460 region. Focus on UK retail sales.
USD/JPY weakens farther below 108.00 handle, drops to over 2-week lows
Sliding US bond yields weigh on the USD amid impending Fed rate cut later this July. US-China trade tensions underpin JPY’s safe-haven demand and add to the selling bias.
Gold: Dip-buying to limit any further slide near the recent trading range resistance breakpoint
With technical indicators on hourly/daily charts still holding in the bullish territory, any subsequent slide towards the trading range resistance breakpoint – around the $1418 region, might still be seen as a buying opportunity.
Federal Reserve Beige Book: A rate cut is not about the US economy
The basic notes of the US economy, success on the consumer and labor sides coupled to an apprehensive business sector remained the status quo in the latest Federal Reserve report issued on Wednesday.