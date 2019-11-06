EUR/USD Technical Analysis: extra losses now point to the 55-day SMA near 1.1040

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD has accelerated the downside after breaking below the key 100-day SMA at 1.1119.
  • The pair’s decline has once again tested the initial target in the 1.1070 region.
  • A breakdown of this area of contention should expose the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1043. This is considered the last defence of the psychological support at 1.10 the figure.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1088
Today Daily Change 26
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.1072
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1096
Daily SMA50 1.104
Daily SMA100 1.1123
Daily SMA200 1.1195
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.114
Previous Daily Low 1.1063
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1093
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1111
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1043
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1015
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0966
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.112
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1169
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1197

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

