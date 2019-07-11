EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session below 1.1260

EUR/USD is consolidating below the 1.1260 resistance.

On the way down, the level to beat for sellers is 1.1245 and 1.1220.

EUR/USD daily chart



EUR/USD is in a bear trend below the 1.1300 mark. The market is trading just below the 100 SMA.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is declining from the 1.1273 resistance and the 200 SMA as the bears are trying to retake control of the market. On the way up, the main resistances are seen near 1.1320 and 1.1355 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is consolidating below 1.1260 and the 50 SMA. The level to beat for bears is 1.1245 followed by 1.1220 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels