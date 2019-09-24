EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session above the 1.1000 figure

  • EUR/USD is appreciating on the back of USD weakness. 
  • The market is challenging the 1.1023/35 resistance zone. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is ending Tuesday near Monday’s highs.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. However, the market is challenging the 1.1023/35 resistance zone. A break above it can lead to 1.1075 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The market is challenging the 200 SMA on the 30-minute chart. Support is at the 1.1000 level and the 1.0985 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1019
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1.0994
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1033
Daily SMA50 1.1105
Daily SMA100 1.1174
Daily SMA200 1.1252
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1026
Previous Daily Low 1.0966
Previous Weekly High 1.1084
Previous Weekly Low 1.099
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0989
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1003
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0965
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0936
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0906
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1024
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1054
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1083

 

 

