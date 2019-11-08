EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro pressuring three-week lows, challenging the 1.1028 support

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD remains under heavy pressure into Friday. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1028 support.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The Euro, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The market is trading at three-week lows at the start of the New York session. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
Fiber is trading below its main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. Bears are pressuring the 1.1028 support level. A break below can to trigger further weakness towards the 1.1000 figure and to the 1.0965 price level if the sellers gather enough steam, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is under pressure below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. The 1.1051 level should act as resistance as well as the 1.1063/74 resistance zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1031
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.1046
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1102
Daily SMA50 1.104
Daily SMA100 1.1119
Daily SMA200 1.1191
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1092
Previous Daily Low 1.1036
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1074
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1057
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.107
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1024
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1002
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0968
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.108
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1114
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1136

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

