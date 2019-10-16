EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro holding on above the 1.1020 level in the New York session

The Euro is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support can be seen at the 1.1020 and 1.1000 price levels. However, in the event prices close below the 1.1000 handle on a daily basis, it could be seen as a bearish sign in the near term.

On the daily chart, the shared currency is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Euro got an intraday boost at the start of the New York session as DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) reportedly accepts Brexit proposals on consent. This Wednesday, the Retail Sales Control Group in the United States came ou below expectations at 0% vs 0.3% for September with little effect on EUR/USD.

