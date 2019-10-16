EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro holding on above the 1.1020 level in the New York session

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD keeps the bullish stance above the 1.1000 handle. 
  • The Retail Sales Control Group in the United States disappoints at 0% vs 0.3% in September.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
 
On the daily chart, the shared currency is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Euro got an intraday boost at the start of the New York session as DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) reportedly accepts Brexit proposals on consent. This Wednesday, the Retail Sales Control Group in the United States came ou below expectations at 0% vs 0.3% for September with little effect on EUR/USD.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
 
The Euro is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. EUR/USD is holding on above the 1.1000 handle and the 200 SMA. A breakout above the 1.1067 resistance can trigger a move up to the 1.1100 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The Euro is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support can be seen at the 1.1020 and 1.1000 price levels. However, in the event prices close below the 1.1000 handle on a daily basis, it could be seen as a bearish sign in the near term.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.104
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.1034
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0984
Daily SMA50 1.1043
Daily SMA100 1.114
Daily SMA200 1.1217
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1046
Previous Daily Low 1.0991
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1025
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1012
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1002
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0969
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0947
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1079
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1111

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

