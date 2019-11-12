EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro hitting fresh three-week lows, approaching 1.1000 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is drifting down in the New York session.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.0995 support level.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The Euro, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The Fiber remains soft on the second day of the week.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is breaking below the 1.1016 support level. The bear move can extend towards the 1.0995, 1.0965 and 1.0920 support levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistance is seen at the 1.1016, 1.1033, 1.1056 and 1.1079 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1011
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.1032
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1102
Daily SMA50 1.1042
Daily SMA100 1.1111
Daily SMA200 1.1186
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1044
Previous Daily Low 1.1016
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1016
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1034
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1018
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1003
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.099
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1046
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1059
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1074

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

