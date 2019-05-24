EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro ends the week on its high challenging 1.1210 resistance

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages (SMAs). Thursday the market hit a new 2019 low but the fall was short-lived as EUR/USD is having a recovery.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is putting the 1.1210 resistance and the 200 SMA to the test.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is ending the week on its high. If bulls break beyond the 1.1210 level then 1.1240 and 1.1270 resistances can become the next bull targets. Support is at 1.1180/60 and 1.1140 levels.

Additional key levels