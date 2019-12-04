EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro eases from daily highs post-US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

- EUR/USD trades near 1.1093 resistance after disappointing US Data.
- The level to beat for buyers is the 1.1093 resistance.
- US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI adds another miss, USD slide continues.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1098
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.1081
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.104
|Daily SMA50
|1.1044
|Daily SMA100
|1.1073
|Daily SMA200
|1.1163
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1094
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1066
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1034
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0981
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1077
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1083
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1066
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1051
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1037
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1095
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1109
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1124
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD challenges 1.3100 amid UK elections, disappointing US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, a 7-month high. Speculation about PM Johnson's victory is boosting the pound while disappointing ADP data is weighing. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI marginally missed with 53.9.
EUR/USD tops 1.11 after weak ADP NFP
EUR/USD has extended its gains and topped 1.11 after ADP NFP badly disappointed with 67K. Trade headlines are moving markets as well.
USD/CAD tumbles down on BOC decision
USD/CAD is dropping sharply to 1.3230 after the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged but adding hawksih commentary. While the BOC expressed concerns related to trade conflict, it is praising the resilience of the Canadian economy.
Bitcoin jumps $500 in a matter of minutes. Whales behind the move?
Bitcoin (BTC) jumps to $7,770 in a matter of minutes ahead of the US opening. While the coin has retreated to $7,575 by the time of writing.
USD/JPY: Correcting higher, far from changing the bearish bias
Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI returned to expansion territory in November. US ADP employment survey and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI coming next. USD/JPY would need to recover beyond 109.30 to change its negative stance.