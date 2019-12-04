EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro eases from daily highs post-US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD on the daily chart is trading in a bear trend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, the market is trying to gain upside momentum above the 50/100 SMAs. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is trying to break above the 1.1093 resistance while trading above the 200 SMA. If the spot can overcome this key resistance, EUR/USD could continue to move up towards the 1.1139 level and to 1.1180 if the buyers gather enough steam, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
    

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The spot is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support can be seen at the 1.1059, 1.1040 and 1.1013 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1098
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.1081
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.104
Daily SMA50 1.1044
Daily SMA100 1.1073
Daily SMA200 1.1163
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1094
Previous Daily Low 1.1066
Previous Weekly High 1.1034
Previous Weekly Low 1.0981
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1077
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1083
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1066
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1051
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1037
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1095
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1109
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1124

 

 

