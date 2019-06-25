EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro dropping and hitting 1.1350

EUR/USD is correcting down in the near term.

Supports are seen at 1.1340 and 1.1310 to the downside.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) suggesting that the bear trend is losing some steam.



EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The market broke below 1.1380 strong support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. The market can continue to decline towards the next support at 1.1340 and 1.1310.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1380 and its 50/100 SMAs. According to the Technical Confluences Indicator, resistances are at the 1.1380 level and 1.1400 figure.

Additional key levels