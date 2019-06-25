EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro dropping and hitting 1.1350

- EUR/USD is correcting down in the near term.
- Supports are seen at 1.1340 and 1.1310 to the downside.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD is trading above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) suggesting that the bear trend is losing some steam.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
The market broke below 1.1380 strong support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. The market can continue to decline towards the next support at 1.1340 and 1.1310.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1380 and its 50/100 SMAs. According to the Technical Confluences Indicator, resistances are at the 1.1380 level and 1.1400 figure.
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.136
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.1398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1251
|Daily SMA50
|1.1221
|Daily SMA100
|1.1261
|Daily SMA200
|1.1351
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1404
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1367
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1378
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1181
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.139
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1381
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1376
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1353
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1339
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1413
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1427
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.145
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to mid-1.13s on Bullard's hawkish remarks
St. Louis Fed President Bullard dismissed the idea of a 50 basis points rate cut in July and helped the greenback start recovering its losses. Meanwhile, FOMC Chairman Powell reiterated FOMC saw a stronger case for more accomodation.
GBP/USD eases further, holds above 1.2700
GBP/USD hit 1.2783 before changing direction, now closing to the 1.2700 figure. Broad dollar's weakness keeps the downside limited, despite subdued demand for Sterling.
USD/JPY slumps below 107 on dismal US data, risk aversion
The USD/JPY pair came under a renewed selling pressure in the American session and dropped below the 107 mark amid the ongoing broad USD weakness and the stronger demand for safe havens.
Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark
Gold adds to the post-FOMC upsurge amid escalating geopolitical tensions. A modest USD uptick/stability in equity markets prompts some profit-taking. The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech later this Tuesday.
All that glitters is gold ahead of G-20 summit
Investors sought shelter in safe haven assets with gold prices surging above six-year high level and the yen strengthening due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, as well as investor caution ahead of today’s Fed Chairman speech and the Trump-Xi meeting on the sidelines of G-20 summit this Saturday.