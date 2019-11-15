EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro corrects early November decline, ends the week above 1.1050 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD ends the week near its highs as the market is correcting the recent November decline.
  • The correction can continue to the 1.1055/78 resistance zone.
 

EUR/USD weekly chart

 
EUR/USD had a small corrective bounce above the 1.1000 handle this week. The market is trading below its main weekly simple moving averages in a weak bear trend. 
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The Euro, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Friday the market corrected to the upside and broke above the 50 DMA today at 1.1041. The spot also reached the 1.1060 level which is the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement from the current November decline.
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Fiber is correcting up as it moved beyond the 50 SMA. There is a weak resistance at 1.1055, which might be overcome, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Afterwards, comes the 1.1078 strong resistance near the 200 SMA. If that also fails to contain prices, then the market might continue its correction towards the 1.1112 level. Further up lie the 1.1181 resistance. 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1055
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 1.1021
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1092
Daily SMA50 1.1041
Daily SMA100 1.1101
Daily SMA200 1.1181
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1029
Previous Daily Low 1.0989
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1016
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1013
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1004
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0997
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0974
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0958
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1037
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1052
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1076

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances 1.10 amid upbeat trade headlines, after mixed US retail sales

EUR/USD advances 1.10 amid upbeat trade headlines, after mixed US retail sales

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1050, up on the day. US Commerce Secretary Ross has expressed optimism about reaching a deal with China. The Retail Sales Control Group met expectations with 0.3%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD soars past 1.2900 as Farage gives additional boost to Conservatives

GBP/USD soars past 1.2900 as Farage gives additional boost to Conservatives

GBP/USD has leaped above 1.29, the highest since early November, as the Brexit Party has failed to field candidates in 43 additional seats, facilitating a victory for PM Boris Johnson.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, around 108.70 post-US data

USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, around 108.70 post-US data

The USD/JPY pair maintained its strong bid tone near session tops and had a rather muted reaction to the mixed US economic data.

USD/JPY News

Gold looks to close week with small gains below $1,470

Gold looks to close week with small gains below $1,470

The precious metal struggled to find demand on Friday as the upbeat market mood on renewed hopes of the United States and China reaching a trade deal to avoid a tariff hike in December caused investors to move away from safe havens.

Gold News

Crypto Today: Playing with the thin red line

Crypto Today: Playing with the thin red line

BTC/USD has fallen below $8,500 during the Asian trading session. A close below this support level would put $7,500 on the trading table. ETH/USD is moving below the 50-period exponential moving average.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures