EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro clings to daily gains above 1.0926 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is rolling into the Asian session near daily highs. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.0940 resistance.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
 
The shared currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). This Tuesday, the ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 10-year low at 47.8 vs. 50.1 expected in September. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. However, a break of 1.0940 can expose the 1.0975 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at the 1.0926 level followed by 1.0910 and 1.0890 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0931
Today Daily Change 0.0032
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 1.0899
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.101
Daily SMA50 1.1076
Daily SMA100 1.1161
Daily SMA200 1.1241
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0948
Previous Daily Low 1.0885
Previous Weekly High 1.1026
Previous Weekly Low 1.0905
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0909
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0924
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0874
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0849
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0812
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0936
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0973
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0999

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces above 1.09 after worst ISM Manufacturing PMI in 10 years

EUR/USD bounces above 1.09 after worst ISM Manufacturing PMI in 10 years

EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, bouncing from the fresh 2019 lows of 1.0879. US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 points, worse than expectations and the lowest since 2009.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats as EU spokesman denies flexibility on backstop

GBP/USD retreats as EU spokesman denies flexibility on backstop

News that the EU would be flexible about a time-limit to the Irish backstop boosted the Pound, now retreating after an EU Commission spokesperson denied the headline. GBP/USD above 1.2250 as the dollar remains week.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish

USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish

Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.

USD/JPY News

Gold jumps above $1,480 after US data, USD tumbles

Gold jumps above $1,480 after US data, USD tumbles

Gold jumped from $1,463/oz to $1,485 hitting a fresh daily high. The yellow metal bounced sharply following the release of US data that triggered a decline of the Greenback across the board.

Gold News

AUD/USD hammered to lowest in 10 years

AUD/USD hammered to lowest in 10 years

The AUD/USD pair extended its sharp intraday slide and weakened farther below the 0.6700 handle, hitting fresh multi-year lows during the early North-American session.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures