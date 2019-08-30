EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro at the edge of a deeper cliff

- EUR/USD fell to 2-year lows as the Greenback strengthened across the board this Friday.
- The level to beat for sellers is the 1.0961 support which can open the doors to 1.0870.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0992
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|1.1058
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1131
|Daily SMA50
|1.1197
|Daily SMA100
|1.1207
|Daily SMA200
|1.1279
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1094
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1042
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1154
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1052
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1062
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1074
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1035
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1013
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0984
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1087
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1138
