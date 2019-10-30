EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro approaching the October highs post-Fed

- The Euro is nearing monthly highs after the Fed cut interest rates.
- The level to beat for buyers is the 1.1165 resistance.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1154
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|1.1112
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1055
|Daily SMA50
|1.1037
|Daily SMA100
|1.1128
|Daily SMA200
|1.1201
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.112
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1074
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0941
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1102
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1091
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1084
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1056
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1038
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.113
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1148
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1176
