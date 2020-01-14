EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bid near 1.1140 but still trapped in a falling channel

  • EUR/USD is stuck in a falling channel on the daily chart. 
  • A move through 1.1145 is needed to confirm a bull breakout. 

EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1140, representing marginal gains on the day, having hit a low of 1.1085 on Jan. 10. 

On the daily chart, the pair is stuck in a falling channel, as represented by trendlines connecting Dec.31 and Jan. 7 highs and Jan. 3 and Jan. 10 lows. 

At press time, the pair is trading within a striking distance from the channel resistance at 1.1145. A convincing move through that level would imply an end of the pullback from recent highs near 1.1240 and will likely bring in a re-test of that level. 

On the other hand, a rejection at the falling channel resistance may end up inviting stronger selling pressure, leading to a drop below the Jan. 10 low of 1.1085.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish above 1.1145

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1141
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.1138
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1141
Daily SMA50 1.1092
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.114
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1147
Previous Daily Low 1.1112
Previous Weekly High 1.1208
Previous Weekly Low 1.1085
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1134
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1126
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1118
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1097
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1082
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1153
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1168
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1188

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

