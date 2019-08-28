EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Absence of buying interest exposes a potential test of 1.1050 and below

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD remains unable to sustain a bull run above the 1.1100 handle for the time being.
  • Immediately to the upside emerges the interim hurdle at Monday’s tops around 1.1160 ahead of the Fibo retracement at 1.1186 while the 1.1203/08 band emerges as a more significant resistance. In this area coincide the 55-day and 100-day SMAs.
  • If the sellers regain the upper hand, a visit to last week’s low at 1.1051 should be back to the horizon ahead of 2019 lows at 1.1026.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1092
Today Daily Change 16
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.109
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1133
Daily SMA50 1.1205
Daily SMA100 1.1211
Daily SMA200 1.1282
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1116
Previous Daily Low 1.1086
Previous Weekly High 1.1154
Previous Weekly Low 1.1052
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1097
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1105
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1078
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1067
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1048
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1109
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1128
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.114

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured below 1.1100 amid trade, Italian uncertainties

EUR/USD pressured below 1.1100 amid trade, Italian uncertainties

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100 as uncertainty around US-Sino trade tensions prevails and the US yield curve remains inverted. Italian politicians face a deadline to form a new government.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes as Johnson moves to suspend parliament

GBP/USD crashes as Johnson moves to suspend parliament

GBP/USD has tumbled and trades around 1.2200 as PM Boris Johnson is moving forward to block parliament until October 14th, potentially ramming through a hard Brexit.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY consolidates in a range, just above mid-105.00s

USD/JPY consolidates in a range, just above mid-105.00s

Recessionary fears continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. A modest pickup in the USD demand helped limit deeper losses.

USD/JPY News

Gold reverses an early dip, back near $1540 area

Gold reverses an early dip, back near $1540 area

Gold reversed an early dip to $1530 area and has now climbed to the top end of its daily trading range.

Gold News

Forex Today: Relative calm after yield curve inversion, focus on trade and Italy's political deadline

Forex Today: Relative calm after yield curve inversion, focus on trade and Italy's political deadline

Markets are calm after suffering on Tuesday. The US 10-year to 2-year bond yields remain inverted in a sign of an upcoming US recession. Reports suggest that China is preparing for the worst in trade wars as mistrust deepens. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  