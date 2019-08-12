EUR/USD Technical Analysis: A new visit to 1.1100 and below still remains on the table

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD keeps the rangebound theme unchanged so far today despite the re-emergence of some selling bias.
  • Extra gains remain limited by the 1.1223/31 band, where converge the 100-day and 55-day SMAs ahead of monthly tops near 1.1250.
  • The inability of the pair to regain this area of resistance in the near term (the sooner the better) should encourage sellers to return to the market on a more convincing fashion, motivating spot to retreat to, initially, the 1.1100 neighbourhood ahead of 2019 lows near 1.1020.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1178
Today Daily Change 50
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.1201
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1176
Daily SMA50 1.124
Daily SMA100 1.1226
Daily SMA200 1.1297
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1224
Previous Daily Low 1.118
Previous Weekly High 1.1251
Previous Weekly Low 1.1104
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1207
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1196
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1179
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1157
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1135
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1223
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1245
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1267

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD sliding below 1.1200 amid trade tensions, Italian uncertainty

EUR/USD has kicked off the by falling below 1.1200. China has further devalued its yuan amid tensions with the US. Italy's Salvini is calling for elections.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is recovering amid hopes for blocking a no-deal Brexit

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2050, up. MPs are contemplating ways to prevent a no-deal Brexit by forcing the government to ask for an extension to Article 50.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY off lows, re-takes 105.50 amid better risk tones

Amid higher Treasury yields and risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equtiy futures, USD/JPY is seen recovering from an early dip to 105.30 levels. But the Yen remains better bid amid increased US-China trade risks.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around $1496

With the global traders awaiting fresh trade/political clues to extend Gold’s previous run-up, the quote takes the rounds to $1496 during early Monday in Asia.

Gold News

Forex Today: Trade tensions boost the yen, fresh attempts to halt a hard Brexit

Reports suggest that talks between the US and China may not resume. Goldman Sachs has said that Chinese stocks may be overvalued as outflows may hurt it while the chances of a US recession have risen.

Read more

