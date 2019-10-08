EUR/USD technical analysis: 21-day MA is the level to beat for the bulls

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD faced rejection at the 21-day MA for the third straight day on Monday. 
  • A daily close above the 21-day MA is needed to revive the corrective rally. 

EUR/USD's recovery has stalled at the 21-day moving average and a convincing break above that newfound resistance is needed to invite stronger buying pressure.

As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.0969, representing marginal losses on the day and the 21-day MA is located at 1.0992.

The pair picked up a bid at lows near 1.0879 on Oct.1 and the resulting corrective bounce ran out of steam close to the 21-day MA on Oct. 3. The pair remained bid on Oct. 4, but again faced bullish exhaustion near the key average.

Another attempt to scale the 21-day MA failed on Monday. As a result, the immediate bullish outlook stands neutralized and the pair may face strong selling pressure if the support at 1.0962 (Monday's low) is breached.

On the higher side, a daily close above the 21-day MA would imply a continuation of the recovery rally and open the doors for a test of resistance at 1.1110 (Sept. 13 high).

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish above 21-day MA

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0969
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.0972
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0995
Daily SMA50 1.1059
Daily SMA100 1.115
Daily SMA200 1.1229
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1001
Previous Daily Low 1.0962
Previous Weekly High 1.1
Previous Weekly Low 1.0879
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0977
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0986
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0956
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0939
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0917
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0994
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1017
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1033

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: 21-day MA is the level to beat for the bulls

EUR/USD: 21-day MA is the level to beat for the bulls

EUR/USD's recovery has stalled at the 21-day moving average and a convincing break above that newfound resistance is needed to invite stronger buying pressure. A daily close above the 21-D MA is needed to revive the corrective rally. 

EUR/USD News

Cable enters the Asian session below the 1.2300 handle

Cable enters the Asian session below the 1.2300 handle

On the daily chart, the Pound is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market remains trapped between the 50 SMA at 1.2254 and the 1.2400 figure.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Traders getting set for a roller-coaster week ahead

USD/JPY: Traders getting set for a roller-coaster week ahead

USD/JPY made decent gains, rising from 106.80 to a high of 107.34 scored today in Asia. The main theme surrounding the Yen comes as the week will unfold key trade talks and various calendar data events.

USD/JPY News

Gold drops to five-day lows near $1,490 as markets start pricing a US-China trade deal

Gold drops to five-day lows near $1,490 as markets start pricing a US-China trade deal

The XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range near the $1,500 mark throughout the day before coming under strong bearish pressure and slumping to a fresh five-day low of $1,488 in the last hour.

Gold News

The last Brexit election

The last Brexit election

After more than three years, three Prime Ministers and three Parliamentary votes the final Brexit choices may hovering into in sight. First up the EU Commission can accept some version of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s current offering before the October 31st deadline.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures