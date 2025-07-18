EUR/USD surges above 1.1600 due to easing risk aversion following dovish Fedspeak

- EUR/USD appreciates as the US Dollar struggles following the dovish remarks from Fed officials.
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly noted that expecting two rate cuts this year is a "reasonable" outlook.
- Traders anticipate that a US-EU trade agreement will be finalized before August 1.
EUR/USD recovers its recent losses registered in the previous day, trading around 1.1630 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) loses ground amid easing risk sentiment following the dovish remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. Moreover, Financial markets are now pricing in a September starting date for rate cuts, and Fed officials penciled in two easing moves later this year, according to Reuters.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly stated that two rate cuts this year are a "reasonable" outlook, while cautioning against waiting too long. Meanwhile, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that he believes that the Fed should reduce its interest rate target at the July meeting, citing mounting economic risks. Waller added that delaying cuts runs the risk of needing more aggressive action later.
However, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said the US central bank should hold off on cutting interest rates "for some time," noting that the impact of Trump-era tariffs is beginning to appear in consumer prices. Kugler emphasized that maintaining a restrictive monetary policy is crucial to keeping inflation expectations anchored.
Meanwhile, traders keep their eyes on trade developments between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU), expecting that an agreement could be finalized before August 1. US President Donald Trump announced a 30% tariff on EU imports, though he expressed willingness to negotiate.
Markets widely expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to hold interest rates steady at its meeting next week. However, markets are still pricing in one additional 25 basis point rate cut later this year. Several ECB policymakers signaled mixed sentiment over rate cuts.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD taps 0.6500 amid subdued USD price action, positive risk tone
AUD/USD is looking to build on the overnight bounce from a nearly four-week low beyond the 0.6500 mark on Friday as Fed Governor Waller's support for a 25bp rate cut at the July meeting puts the US Dollar bulls on the defensive. Moreover, the upbeat market mood helps offset Thursday's dismal Australian labor market data and underpins the risk-sensitive Aussie.
USD/JPY traders turn cautious ahead of Japan's upper house election
USD/JPY remains well within striking distance of a multi-month top heading into Japan's upper‑house election on Sunday. In the meantime, diminishing odds of an immediate BoJ rate hike amid signs of cooling inflation in Japan and the risk-on mood seem to undermine the Japanese Yen. However, a subdued US Dollar price action acts as a headwind for the currency pair.
Gold price lacks firm intraday direction, holds above one-week low
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from a one-week low and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Friday. The prevalent risk-on environment continues to undermine demand for the safe-haven bullion.
Top Crypto Gainers: Hedera, Flare, Ripple – HBAR, FLR, XRP make waves with double-digit gains
Hedera, Flare, and Ripple continue to extend their double-digit gains from Thursday, outperforming the broader market over the last 24 hours. The surge in altcoins aligns with Bitcoin reclaiming the $120,000 level and an improvement in broader market sentiment.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.