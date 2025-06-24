According to US President Trump, there is allegedly a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. First, Iran is to lay down its weapons for 12 hours, followed by Israel for 12 hours, so that the war will be over within 24 hours. However, the situation remains precarious, as there is reportedly no agreement yet and no response from Israel, with the military reporting further attacks from Iran. Nevertheless, the markets reacted immediately to this news, with the dollar falling (EUR/USD jumped back above 1.16) and oil prices falling, Commerzbank's FX analyst Antje Praefcke notes.
USD to trade softly in the medium term
"The US Dollar had managed to appreciate across the board. This is primarily due to rising oil prices and the resulting improvement in the US terms of trade. However, I also see a certain degree of appreciation in the dollar's role as a safe haven. Confidence in this function of the US dollar has certainly been dented, but it is clearly still holding up to a certain extent in times of military conflict. The US demonstrated its military strength once again on Sunday. But I can also think of another reason why the dollar may have gained ground: the market may believe that things are not as bad in the US as they appear."
"If there are real signs of a détente or even an end to the Middle East conflict, Trump can once again focus on his 'enemy of the state,' Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who will explain the Fed's monetary policy at his semi-annual testimony before the House Committee on Financial Services today. It will be interesting to see how vehemently he defends his position and that of the FOMC against government pressure for lower interest rates. Pressure usually generates counter-pressure. In this respect, Powell may well convey his convictions clearly and unambiguously. If Powell comes across this way, the dollar could receive another short boost, especially if, in the end, there might not be a détente in the Middle East conflict."
"In principle, we stick to our view that the structural factors weighing on the dollar remain in place. Therefore, a correction in the USD like the one in the wake of the Middle East conflict is possible, but in the medium term we continue to expect a soft USD."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds firm near 1.1600 as focus shifts to Powell testimony
EUR/USD consolidates near weekly highs above 1.1600 in the European session on Tuesday, as the improving risk mood on news of Iran-Israel ceasefire weighs on the US Dollar. Investors await comments from Fed Chairman Powell in his congressional testimony.
GBP/USD leaps to test 1.3600 following the Middle East ceasefire
GBP/USD holds the latest uptick to near 1.3600 in the European session on Tuesday, bolstered by a broadly weaker US Dollar, following the Iran-Israel ceasefire. Traders eagerly await BoE Governor Bailey's and Fed Chair Powell's testimonies for fresh policy cues and trading impetus.
Gold price bulls shrug off notable USD weakness amid Israel-Iran ceasefire, ahead of Fed's Powell
Gold price maintains its heavily offered tone through the first half of the European session and currently trades just above a nearly two-week low touched earlier this Tuesday. News of the Iran-Israel ceasefire boosts investors' confidence and triggers a fresh wave of global risk-on trade, which is seen as a key factor driving flows away from the safe-haven precious metal.
Canada CPI expected to gain on a monthly basis in May
This Tuesday, Statistics Canada will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May. This will get the market's attention because it will provide new information about inflation trends that the Bank of Canada uses to make decisions about interest rates. The headline CPI is seen rising 1.7% from a year earlier.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.