EUR/USD struggles to gather upside traction despite upbeat China data

EUR/USD sidelined near 1.2150 as upbeat China data fails to inspire dollar selling.

Coronavirus concerns overshadow vaccine optimism and China data and keep risk under pressure.

The options market sees low odds of a continued rally while heading into the year-end.

China data released early Tuesday showed the economic recovery broadened in November. So far, however, that has failed to invite stronger selling pressure for the safe-haven US dollar, leaving EUR/USD marginally higher on the day near 1.2150. The bulls have failed to keep gains above that level in seven out of the last eight trading days.

China's Retail Sales grew by 5.0% year-on-year in November, marking the fourth successive month of expansion. Industrial Production, a gauge of manufacturing, mining, and utility output, increased 7% year-on-year following October's 5.9% growth.

An upbeat economic data out of China and other major global economies typically boosts risk appetite and weakens the US dollar. However, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are trading flat at press time, and the dollar is holding ground against major currencies.

Concerns about increasing COVID-19 deaths and prospects of the economically-painful hard lockdowns could be overshadowing the upbeat China data and optimism about the rollout of coronavirus vaccinations.

The Eurozone data calendar is light on Tuesday. As such, the pair will be at the mercy of the broader market sentiment during the European hours. Later, the focus would be on the US Export and Import Price Indexes and the US Industrial Production figure.

EUR/USD's options market shows put options or bearish bets are now drawing higher prices than calls. That's a sign of investors positioning for a potential correction in EUR/USD. Further, technical charts are showing signs of uptrend fatigue. However, the immediate bias would turn bearish only below support at 1.2059.

Technical levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.2153 Today Daily Change 0.0006 Today Daily Change % 0.05 Today daily open 1.2147 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2003 Daily SMA50 1.1867 Daily SMA100 1.1834 Daily SMA200 1.146 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2177 Previous Daily Low 1.2116 Previous Weekly High 1.2166 Previous Weekly Low 1.2059 Previous Monthly High 1.2003 Previous Monthly Low 1.1603 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2153 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2139 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2116 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2086 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2055 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2178 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2208 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2239



