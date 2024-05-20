- EUR/USD remains firm near 1.0900 due to multiple tailwinds.
- ECB’s Schnabel remains uncertain over the central bank extending rate cuts beyond June.
- Fed policymakers emphasize keeping interest rates higher for longer.
EUR/USD is slightly down but clings to gains near 1.0900 in Monday’s New York session. The major currency pair remains in bullish territory due to investors’ higher risk appetite. The Euro has performed strongly in the past few trading sessions as market participants turn slightly cautious about whether the European Central Bank (ECB) will extend the policy-tightening spell beyond the June meeting.
The ECB is widely anticipated to start reducing interest rates from the June meeting. However, ECB policymakers remain divided over the rate-cut move in the July meeting. A few policymakers remain worried that an aggressive rate-cut cycle could revamp price pressures and offset the impact yet made on inflation.
Last week, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said that depending on incoming data, a rate cut in June may be appropriate but the path beyond June is much more uncertain. Schnabel added that she cannot pre-commit to any particular rate path due to very high uncertainty.
On the economic data front, investors will shift focus to the Eurozone and the United States preliminary Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for May, which will be published on Thursday. The PMI data will indicate their economic outlook.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD awaits the Eurozone/US preliminary PMI
- EUR/USD trades in a tight range below the round-level resistance of 1.0900. The shared currency pair is expected to remain quiet as investors shift focus to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for the May meeting, which will be published on Wednesday. The FOMC minutes will provide a detailed explanation behind interest rates remaining steady and policymakers’ views about the interest rate outlook.
- The communication from Fed policymakers on the interest rate outlook is expected to have remained hawkish as inflationary pressures in the first three months of this year accelerated. However, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April declined as expected due to lower prices of utility gas piped services, and used car and trucks. Fed policymakers are expected to have avoided supporting for further policy-tightening.
- Though the decline in price pressures has provided some relief that the progress in the disinflation process has not stalled, Fed policymakers remain leaned towards a restrictive policy stance for a longer period to build confidence that inflation will sustainably return to the desired rate of 2%.
- Last week, New York Fed Bank President John Williams said the monetary policy is restrictive and is in a good place. He doesn’t see any economic indicator suggesting the need to change the stance of monetary policy now. When asked about the inflation outlook, Williams said: “In the very near term, I don't expect to get that greater confidence that we need to see on inflation progress towards a 2% goal," Reuters reported.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD clings to gains inspired by triangle breakout
EUR/USD holds the breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern seen on a daily timeframe. The stabilization of the major currency pair above the breakout region suggests that the asset is quite bullish. Also, a bullish crossover of the 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) around 1.0780 has improved the near-term outlook of the pair.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shifted comfortably into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, suggesting that the momentum has leaned toward the upside.
Economic Indicator
FOMC Minutes
FOMC stands for The Federal Open Market Committee that organizes 8 meetings in a year and reviews economic and financial conditions, determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth. FOMC Minutes are released by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and are a clear guide to the future US interest rate policy.Read more.
Next release: Wed May 22, 2024 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is usually published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. Investors look for clues regarding the policy outlook in this publication alongside the vote split. A bullish tone is likely to provide a boost to the greenback while a dovish stance is seen as USD-negative. It needs to be noted that the market reaction to FOMC Minutes could be delayed as news outlets don’t have access to the publication before the release, unlike the FOMC’s Policy Statement.
