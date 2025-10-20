TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD strengthens above 1.1650, budget uncertainty might cap gains

  • EUR/USD edges higher to around 1.1670 in Monday’s early European session. 
  • S&P downgraded France to A+ as budget uncertainty remains elevated. 
  • Fed’s dovish stance and ongoing US federal shutdown might weigh on the USD.
EUR/USD strengthens above 1.1650, budget uncertainty might cap gains
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The EUR/USD pair gains traction near 1.1670 during the early European session on Monday. The Euro (EUR) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) amid improved risk sentiment. However, elevated budget uncertainty in France might cap the upside for the major pair. Traders brace for the German September Producer Price Index (PPI) data later on Monday. 

Bloomberg reported on Saturday that S&P Global Ratings downgraded France to A+ from AA-. The downgrade means France has lost its AA- rating at two of the three major credit assessors in little more than a month, including downgrades from Fitch and DBRS.  

The downgrade followed a week of political turmoil where French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu barely survived two no-confidence votes in parliament. To gain enough support to stay in power, his new government had to sacrifice President Emmanuel Macron's deeply unpopular 2023 pension reform. The political crisis in France might undermine the shared currency against the USD in the near term. 

Across the pond, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at the upcoming meeting on October 28-29, 2025. Markets have priced in nearly a 100% probability of a Fed rate cut in the October meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.  This would bring the federal funds rate target range to 3.75%-4.00%. 

The ongoing US federal government shutdown could undermine the US Dollar against its rivals. The government shutdown has entered its 20th day with no end in sight, after senators failed for the 10th time to resolve the impasse in votes on Thursday. The shutdown is now the third-longest funding lapse in modern history.  

(The story was corrected on October 20 at 06:25 GMT to say, in the third bullet point, that Fed’s dovish stance and ongoing US federal shutdown might weigh on the USD, not to cap the pair’s upside.)

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD edges higher as a softer USD offsets France's credit rating downgrade

EUR/USD edges higher as a softer USD offsets France's credit rating downgrade

EUR/USD attracts some dip-buying following Friday's pullback from a two-week high amid a modest US Dollar weakness, led by dovish Fed expectations and concerns about a prolonged US government shutdown. However, S&P's downgrade of France's credit rating might hold back the Euro bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the currency pair near the 50-day SMA pivotal hurdle.

GBP/USD benefits from a softer USD; upside seems limited

GBP/USD benefits from a softer USD; upside seems limited

GBP/USD regains positive traction as Fed rate cut bets and economic risks stemming from a prolonged US government shutdown undermine the US Dollar. However, expectations that the BoE could continue cutting rates gradually, along with worries about the UK’s fiscal outlook ahead of the crucial Autumn budget, could act as a headwind for the British Pound.

Gold stalls Friday's pullback from record peak on trade tensions, Fed rate cut bets

Gold stalls Friday's pullback from record peak on trade tensions, Fed rate cut bets

Gold attracts some dip-buying on Monday amid a combination of supporting factors. Trade uncertainties and geopolitical tensions act as a tailwind for the precious metal. Fed rate cut bets and the US government shutdown underpin the USD, and support the commodity.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple struggle as selling pressure mounts

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple struggle as selling pressure mounts

Bitcoin struggles to regain bullish momentum, hovering around $107,800 on Monday after a 5.49% drop last week. Ethereum slips below the key $4,000 level, hinting at further downside risks, while Ripple also trades under pressure as momentum continues to weaken.

Trump–Xi meeting primer: The great bargain — When Earth’s core meets the negotiating table

Trump–Xi meeting primer: The great bargain — When Earth’s core meets the negotiating table

Markets are bracing for a summit that feels less like diplomacy and more like a staring contest between tectonic plates. The Trump–Xi meeting at the upcoming APEC summit is being billed as a chance to “defuse” tensions — but traders know better. This isn’t détente; it’s leverage theatre at the edge of a resource war, where the currency isn’t dollars or data, but elements pulled from the earth’s crust itself.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks deeper correction as open interest drops to a yearly low, short bets surge

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks deeper correction as open interest drops to a yearly low, short bets surge

Cardano (ADA) hovers around $0.64 at the time of writing on Monday, having corrected nearly 7% in the previous week. Derivatives data signal waning trader confidence and growing expectations of further downside as Open Interest (OI) drops to a yearly low, coupled with a surge in short bets.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers