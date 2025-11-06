The EUR/USD pair gains traction to around 1.1505 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. Improved risk sentiment provides some support to the riskier assets such as the Euro (EUR). Traders brace for German Industrial Production and Eurozone Retail Sales later on Thursday.

The shared currency edged higher against the US Dollar (USD), tracking a rebound in the stock market as a sharp sell-off in technology shares abated. Additionally, traders expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to adopt a cautious stance in its upcoming policy meeting.

The ECB left its deposit rate unchanged at 2.0% for a third meeting last week. The central bank noted that the inflation outlook remains broadly stable, the economy continues to grow, and uncertainty persists. ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted that the central bank is “in a good place” and further stated it will do whatever is needed to stay in such a favorable position.

Across the pond, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that US services sector activity accelerated in October, with the Services PMI rising to 52.4 from 50 in September, stronger than the expectations.

Private sector employment in the US climbed by 42K in October, compared to the 29K decrease (revised from -32K) recorded in the previous month, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) revealed on Wednesday. The upbeat US economic data could lift the Greenback and create a headwind for the major pair in the near term.