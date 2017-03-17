EUR/USD still sees a test of 1.0830 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD still targets the 1.0830 region in the next weeks.

Key Quotes

“EUR edged above the strong 1.0780 resistance to touch a high of 1.0782 before dropping rapidly. A temporary top is likely in place and EUR is expected to consolidate below 1.0780 from here”.

“While EUR closed on a slightly weak note, the undertone is still positive and as long 1.0670 is not taken out, we continue to expect another leg higher towards 1.0825/30. This level is the year-to-date high and is a solid resistance and is not expected to yield so easily (next resistance is at 1.0870/75)”.

 

1 Week
Avg Forecast 1.0763
  • 50% Bullish
  • 42% Bearish
  • 8% Sideways
Bias Bullish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 1.0650
  • 30% Bullish
  • 60% Bearish
  • 10% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 1.0558
  • 15% Bullish
  • 65% Bearish
  • 20% Sideways
Bias Bearish

 