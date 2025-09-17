EUR/USD steady near four-year highs as Fed decision looms

- Euro consolidates near cycle highs as Fed decision keeps traders cautious.
- The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 bps, with focus on the dot plot and Powell’s guidance.
- Eurozone inflation holds steady, reinforcing the ECB’s pause and widening the policy gap with the Fed.
The Euro (EUR) is little changed against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, with EUR/USD pausing a four-day winning streak after hitting its highest level since September 2021 on Tuesday. Traders are holding back from directional bets ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision due at 18:00 GMT.
At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1846 during the American session. The pair touched a four-year high of 1.1878 on Tuesday, driven by broad-based Greenback weakness as investors priced in a dovish shift from the Fed. The rally has since cooled, as a steady US Dollar and pre-Fed caution prompt traders to lock in profits and reduce exposure ahead of what could be a pivotal update to the central bank’s policy outlook.
The Fed is widely expected to deliver a 25 bps cut, lowering the federal funds rate to the 4.00%-4.25% range and marking the first interest rate cut of 2025. While the cut is priced in, the updated dot plot and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s forward guidance will shape the trajectory for EUR/USD.
A dovish signal pointing to an extended easing cycle could push the pair toward new cycle highs, while a more cautious tone or pushback against aggressive rate-cut bets may trigger a corrective pullback in the Euro.
On the Eurozone side, inflation data released earlier on Wednesday showed that core HICP held steady at 2.3% YoY in August, while headline inflation eased to 2.0%, slightly below expectations. The data reinforces the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance. In its September 11 policy decision, the ECB left all key rates unchanged and noted that current levels, if maintained, would significantly help return inflation to target.
With the Fed poised to begin cutting rates and the ECB signaling a prolonged pause, monetary policy divergence is emerging as a key driver for EUR/USD. While the ECB is not expected to ease before mid-2026, the Fed may move more quickly if growth and labor market data continue to deteriorate. This divergence may support further upside in the Euro near-term, although broader sentiment and data surprises on either side could limit follow-through.
Economic Indicator
Fed Interest Rate Decision
The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).Read more.
Next release: Wed Sep 17, 2025 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4.25%
Previous: 4.5%
Source: Federal Reserve
EUR/USD trims losses, revisits 1.1860 ahead of the Fed
Following an early drop to the 1.1830 zone, EUR/USD now picks up some upside impulse and retest the 1.1860 zone, down marginally for the day. The pair’s knee-jerk comes on the back of a vacillating price action around the US Dollar ahead of the crucial interest rate decision by the Fed later in the European evening.
GBP/USD flirts with recent peaks around 1.3670
GBP/USD now gathers steam and trades at shouting distance from recent highs in the 1.3670-1.3680 band on Wednesday. Cable’s extra gains comes on the back of the loss of momentum in the Greenback prior to the FOMC event, while investors continue to assess earlier UK inflation data.
Gold hovers around $3,680, looks at Fed
Gold remains on the back foot on Wednesday, hovering around the $3,680 zone per troy ounce amid some profit taking mood folloiwng Tuesday’s all-time peaks. The yellow metal’s renewed downward bias comes amid marginal gains in the Greenback and mixed US yields ahead of the Fed gathering.
Federal Reserve set to resume interest-rate cutting cycle as labor market weakens
The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut the policy rate for the first time in 2025. The revised Summary of Economic Projections, which includes the dot plot, could offer key clues about the policy outlook.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
