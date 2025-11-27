EUR/USD is flat on Thursday amid thin trading liquidity conditions as US markets are closed for Thanksgiving. Still expectations that the Federal Reserve might reduce borrowing costs keep the Greenback pressured, with the Euro poised to end the week with gains. The pair trades at 1.1596.

Euro steadies in quiet Thanksgiving session, supported by rising expectations of a December Fed rate cut

With no major US economic events on Thursday, recent inflation figures, weaker retail sales, and declining consumer confidence are increasing pressure on the Fed. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is an 85% chance of a 25-basis point rate cut.

The odds rose as Federal Reserve officials turned dovish, led by the New York Fed President John Williams, last week. However, the latest Initial Jobless Claims report for the week ending November 21, surprised the markets as the number of Americans filling for unemployment insurance, dipped below estimates and the previous print.

Across the pond, the Eurozone economic docker features Consumer Confidence improved slightly with households showing willingness to spend ahead of the upcoming Christmas season.

European Central Bank (ECB) officials remained dovish, with ECB Kazaks saying that is not the time to cut rates.

Daily market movers: Euro poised to extend gains amid Dollar weakness

The Eurozone Consumer Confidence hit an eight-month high at -14.2 in November, unchanged from October. The survey showed higher confidence in services, retail trade and construction, which was partially offset by the weakness in industry.

Economic data in the US continues to flow yet dovish comments by Fed officials are driving EUR/USD’s price action. The number of Americans filling for jobless insurance decreased compared to the November’s 14 print, reaffirmation of the low-firing low-hiring environment, expressed by several Fed policymakers.

The US Dollar Index (DXY). which tracks the buck’s performance versus six currencies, is flat at 99.57.

Technical Outlook: EUR/USD subdued around 1.1600 waiting for catalyst

EUR/USD trades sideways, with buyers unable to decisively break above the 1.1600 mark, to extend its advance past the confluence of the 50- and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) near 1.1620/1.1646. Momentum remains mildly bullish, shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI), but the indicator has flattened, signaling that consolidation is likely to persist in the near term.

A breakout above the confluence of the 50- and 100-day Simple Moving Averages, exposes 1.1650, which once cleared, opens the way to challenge the 1.1700 handle.

On the downside, a drop below 1.1550 would open the door toward 1.1500. Further weakness would expose the November 5 low at 1.1468, followed by the 200-day SMA near 1.1426.

EUR/USD daily chart