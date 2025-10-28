EUR/USD steadies near 1.1650 – BBH

EUR/USD holds around 1.1650 as the ECB’s consumer inflation expectations survey supports a steady policy stance, BBH FX analysts report, BBH FX analysts report.

ECB survey signals rates likely on hold

"EUR/USD is holding around 1.1650. The ECB’s September CPI consumer survey of expectations reinforces the case that the ECB is in a good place to keep rates on hold which is EUR supportive. 1-year expectations dipped 0.1pts to 2.7% and 3-year expectations matched consensus to be unchanged at 2.5% for a third consecutive month."