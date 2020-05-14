EUR/USD steadies below 1.0800 ahead of Friday's key data releases

- EUR/USD looks to post losses for the second straight day on Thursday.
- Broad-based USD strength keeps bearish pressure on the pair intact.
- Eurozone and Germany GDP data will be published on Friday.
The EUR/USD pair staged a rebound during the American session but failed to hold above 1.0800. As of writing, the pair was down 0.3% on the day at 1.0783 and was looking to post its lowest daily close in three weeks.
The USD's market valuation on Thursday seems to be the primary driver of EUR/USD's action. Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said a strong dollar would be helpful during the recovery phase post-coronavirus. Additionally, the heavy bearish pressure surrounding major European equity indexes allowed the USD to continue to gather strength as a safe-haven.
Meanwhile, in its monthly Economic Bulletin, the ECB said the euro area GDP could contract by 5-12% in 2020 to further weigh on the shared currency.
Focus shift to Friday's key macroeconomic data
In the second half of the day, the data from the US showed that Initial Jobless Claims fell to 2.9 million in the week ending May 8th but came in worse than the market expectation of 2.5 million. The US Dollar Index extended its daily rally after this data and touched a fresh 20-day high at 100.56. At the moment, the index is up 0.27% on a daily basis at 100.47.
On Friday, market participants will be paying close attention to the preliminary first-quarter GDP data from Germany and the eurozone. “EUR/USD has been leaning lower, and this trend may extend if Germany's GDP misses expectations," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam while previewing Friday's key data releases. "The mix of weak eurozone data and a stronger dollar could push EUR/USD lower.”
Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature Retail Sales, Industrial Production data and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Survey.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0784
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1.0818
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.085
|Daily SMA50
|1.0936
|Daily SMA100
|1.0985
|Daily SMA200
|1.1024
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0897
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0812
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0981
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0767
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1039
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0727
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0844
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0864
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0788
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0757
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0703
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0873
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0927
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0958
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is China’s data dump and how could it affect the AUD/USD?
While the latest risk-on sentiment helps AUD/USD to ignore downbeat employment data, the quote could extend recoveries if the largest customer manages to print welcome statistics. The Aussie-China tussle as well as the US-Sino tension, can keep the pair’s upside capped.
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains above 107.00 amid broad US dollar strength
USD/JPY seesaws around 107.25/30 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Friday. The yen pair snapped two-day losing streak the previous day as the US dollar registered broad gains despite downbeat US data.
Gold: Eases from monthly rising channel resistance, above $1,700
Gold retraces from a three-week high, but still keeps the short-term trend line breakout. Bullish MACD, sustained trend line break keep buyers hopeful. 200-bar SMA adds to the support below the channel’s lower line.
WTI: Bulls capped at fresh highs in $28 handle
WTI bulls capped at 6-week highs made on production cut adherence hopes. Path of least resistance remains bearish should inventory accumulation dive again, or COVID-19 flares up.
What’s driving dollar gains in early NY trade
The US dollar extended its gains against all of the major currencies this morning. Some market watchers are attributing the dollar’s rise to President Trump’s support for the greenback.