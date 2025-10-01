EUR/USD steadies as weak ADP data, US shutdown weigh on Greenback

- The Euro holds ground near 1.1750 as traders digest soft US ADP print.
- US government shutdown weighs on the Greenback, raising uncertainty over the release of Friday’s NFP report
- Focus shifts to upcoming US S&P Global and ISM Manufacturing PMI data later on Wednesday.
The Euro (EUR) steadies against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, with EUR/USD reversing some of the earlier losses as traders react to softer-than-expected US private sector employment figures.
At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.1754 during the American session, extending gains for a fourth straight day and up roughly 0.18% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, is hovering around a one-week low near 97.61.
The Greenback remains broadly offered as investors weigh the economic fallout from the ongoing US government shutdown, which has already halted several federal operations and could delay the release of the key US economic data, including the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday.
In the likely absence of NFP, investors have placed added emphasis on the ADP Employment Change as a proxy for labor-market momentum. The latest ADP figures came in sharply weaker than expected, showing that the US private sector shed 32,000 jobs in September, defying forecasts for a gain of about 50,000. Adding to the downbeat tone, August’s figure was sharply revised down to a loss of 3,000 jobs from an initially reported gain of 54,000.
The weak labor reading underscored concerns that the US labour market is losing steam and strengthened the case for additional Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are now pricing in a 96% probability of a 25-basis-point cut in October, while the probability of another cut in December has risen to 87% from about 78% before the release of the ADP report.
Looking ahead, traders will focus on the S&P Global final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and the ISM Manufacturing PMI due later on Wednesday, which could provide further clues on the state of US economic activity and influence expectations for the Fed’s moneatry policy path.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.17%
|-0.53%
|-0.79%
|0.06%
|-0.13%
|-0.55%
|0.11%
|EUR
|0.17%
|-0.35%
|-0.66%
|0.23%
|0.07%
|-0.36%
|0.28%
|GBP
|0.53%
|0.35%
|-0.24%
|0.58%
|0.42%
|-0.00%
|0.64%
|JPY
|0.79%
|0.66%
|0.24%
|0.86%
|0.65%
|0.47%
|1.00%
|CAD
|-0.06%
|-0.23%
|-0.58%
|-0.86%
|-0.18%
|-0.59%
|0.05%
|AUD
|0.13%
|-0.07%
|-0.42%
|-0.65%
|0.18%
|-0.43%
|0.22%
|NZD
|0.55%
|0.36%
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|0.59%
|0.43%
|0.64%
|CHF
|-0.11%
|-0.28%
|-0.64%
|-1.00%
|-0.05%
|-0.22%
|-0.64%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1750 post-US ADP
EUR/USD extends its march north further on Wednesday, now hovering around the 1.1750 region on the back of the persistent decline in the US Dollar. On the latter, the IS government shutdown as well as poor prints from the ADP report in September keep the currency under extra downside pressure.
Gold: The $4,000 mark is around the corner
Another day, another record high for Gold. Indeed, the precious metal flirted with the $3,900 mark per troy ounce earlier in the day, extending its positive streak for the fifth day in a row. The move higher in the yellow metal comes in response to the offered stance in the US Dollar and renewed uncertainty following the US government shutdown.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3500 and beyond on weak Dollar
GBP/USD climbs for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, this time managing to trespass the key 1.3500 the figure against the backdrop of further weakening of the Greenback. The persistent USD sell-off comes as investors continue to assess the ongoing US government shutdown and disheartening prints from the labour market.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: US factory output expected to show slight uptick in September
The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is seen edging a tad higher in September. Investors will also follow the ISM Prices index and the Employment index. EUR/USD continues to recover shine lost following last week’s lows.
Which US economic data releases could be delayed if government funding is not restored?
The United States’ (US) federal government has officially shut down for the first time in six years after lawmakers failed to come to an agreement on the funding bill by the September 30 midnight deadline.
