TRENDING:
ECB interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD steadies as ECB keeps rates unchanged, Lagarde presser eyed

  • EUR/USD steadies after slipping to a two-week low as the ECB keeps rates unchanged.
  • ECB maintains its data-dependent stance, saying policy will be set on a meeting-by-meeting basis with no pre-commitment to a rate path.
  • Policymakers flag risks from trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainty, keeping the outlook cautious.
EUR/USD steadies as ECB keeps rates unchanged, Lagarde presser eyed
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) shows limited reaction to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy decision on Thursday, with EUR/USD struggling to stage a meaningful recovery after recent losses. At the time of writing, the pair trades around 1.1570, attempting to rebound after slipping to its lowest level in two weeks earlier in the day.

The ECB left all three key policy rates unchanged, with the Deposit Facility, Main Refinancing and Marginal Lending Rates holding steady at 2.00%, 2.15%, and 2.40%, respectively. The Governing Council said that inflation remains close to its 2% medium-term target and that its assessment of the inflation outlook is broadly unchanged.

The ECB noted that the Eurozone economy has continued to grow despite a challenging global backdrop, supported by a robust labour market and the lagged effects of previous rate cuts. However, policymakers acknowledged that the outlook remains uncertain, citing ongoing global trade disputes and geopolitical tensions as key risks.

In its statement, the ECB reaffirmed its data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting approach, stressing that it is not pre-committing to a particular rate path and will adjust policy in line with incoming data and inflation dynamics. Traders now look forward to ECB President Christine Lagarde’s press conference for further policy guidance and economic assessment.

On the other hand, the US Dollar (USD) remains broadly supported following the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 25-basis-point (bps) interest rate cut on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious remarks that left the outlook for further easing murky. Powell said that “a further reduction in the policy rate at the December meeting is not a foregone conclusion,” dampening expectations of another cut and lifting the Greenback across major pairs.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, trades near 99.55, easing slightly after hitting its highest level since August 1, supported further by renewed optimism surrounding the Trump-Xi trade truce announced earlier on Thursday.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.27%0.39%0.94%0.40%0.54%0.54%0.29%
EUR-0.27%0.12%0.68%0.13%0.26%0.27%0.02%
GBP-0.39%-0.12%0.55%0.00%0.14%0.14%-0.11%
JPY-0.94%-0.68%-0.55%-0.57%-0.41%-0.44%-0.70%
CAD-0.40%-0.13%-0.00%0.57%0.15%0.14%-0.12%
AUD-0.54%-0.26%-0.14%0.41%-0.15%0.00%-0.25%
NZD-0.54%-0.27%-0.14%0.44%-0.14%-0.01%-0.23%
CHF-0.29%-0.02%0.11%0.70%0.12%0.25%0.23%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I&rsquo;m a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD loses the grip, back to 1.1570 ahead of ECB

EUR/USD loses the grip, back to 1.1570 ahead of ECB

EUR/USD is now losing momentum and slips back to the 1.1570 zone, challenging at the same time two-week lows on the back of the stronger US Dollar. Moving forward, the ECB is widely anticipated to keep its interest rates unchanged at its event later on Thursday.

GBP/USD flirts with six-month lows near 1.3120

GBP/USD flirts with six-month lows near 1.3120

GBP/USD loses ground for the third consecutive day on Thursday, disputing the area of multi-month troughs near 1.3120 on the back of the intense recovery in the Greenback post-Fed, while domestic fiscal concerns remain a drag for the quid.

Gold regains the smile, still below $4,000 post-ECB

Gold regains the smile, still below $4,000 post-ECB

Gold partially reverses its recent multi-day negative performance, regaining upside impulse although a surpass of the $4,000 mark per troy ounce still looks elusive. The stronger US Dollar, higher US Treasury yields and the positive outcome from the Trump-Xi meeting keep gains in the yellow metal limited.

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea led to a reduction in trade barriers. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP edge up by nearly 1% on Thursday, recovering early losses.

US-China trade – Xi and Trump put a lid on trade tensions once again

US-China trade – Xi and Trump put a lid on trade tensions once again

The meeting between Trump and Xi did not contain any surprises after the framework deal was revealed over the weekend. China achieved reduction in Fentanyl related tariffs while Trump secured soybean exports being resumed and China delaying its' export controls by at least a year.

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor (TAO) extends the uptrend for the sixth consecutive day, rising towards $450 as Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello plan to launch a staked TAO Exchange Traded Product (ETP) (STAO) on SIX Swiss Exchange in November.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers