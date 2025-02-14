EUR/USD stays silent around 1.0450 ahead of Eurozone GDP data

- EUR/USD moves little as traders adopt caution ahead of Eurozone GDP and US Retail Sales data due on Friday.
- Eurozone GDP may remain consistent at 0.9% growth YoY in Q4, as expected.
- US Retail Sales are forecasted to contract by 0.1% MoM in January, following a previous increase of 0.4%.
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.0460 during Asian trading hours on Friday, following three consecutive sessions of gains. The pair strengthened after US President Donald Trump delayed the implementation of reciprocal tariffs. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) weakens amid declining US Treasury yields, despite ongoing concerns over a global trade war.
Investors now turn their focus to the upcoming US Retail Sales report, the final key economic release of the week. Markets expect a slight monthly contraction of 0.1% in January, following a 0.4% increase in the previous period.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the USD against six major currencies, extends its losses for a fourth straight session, trading around 107.00. At the time of writing, US Treasury bond yields stand at 4.31% for the 2-year note and 4.53% for the 10-year note.
In the US, Core PPI inflation rose to 3.6% YoY in January, surpassing the expected 3.3% but slightly below the revised 3.7% (previously reported as 3.5%). This has reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will postpone rate cuts until the second half of the year. Persistently high inflation may also support the Fed’s stance of maintaining interest rates at 4.25%-4.50% for an extended period.
The Euro could face potential headwinds as European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Boris Vujčić indicated on Thursday that markets are pricing in three rate cuts this year, a forecast he described as reasonable, according to Reuters. Vujčić also suggested that the ECB could remove its reference to a "restrictive policy" in the March statement, citing expectations of a swift decline in services inflation in the coming months.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product s.a. (YoY)
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Eurostat on a quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in the Eurozone during a certain period of time. The GDP and its main aggregates are among the most significant indicators of the state of any economy. The YoY reading compares economic activity in the reference quarter compared with the same quarter a year earlier. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Euro (EUR), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Fri Feb 14, 2025 10:00 (Prel)
Frequency: Quarterly
Consensus: 0.9%
Previous: 0.9%
Source: Eurostat
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD edges higher above 0.6300 amid risk-on mood
AUD/USD is grinding higher above 0.6300 in Friday's Asian trading. The US Dollar licks its wounds amid a positive market sentiment after Trump's reciprocal tariffs are not effective immediately. Hopes of RBA rate cut and Russia-Ukraine peace talks also support the Aussie.
USD/JPY regains traction above 152.50
USD/JPY is bouncing in tandem with the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields, advancing toward 153.00 early Friday. The modest US Dollar uptick amid a cautious mood offsets increased bets for BoJ rate hikes and Japanese verbal intervention, lending support to the pair.
Gold price risks profit-taking after this week’s record rally
Gold price takes a breather on Friday as traders brace for profit-taking. The US Dollar licks wounds with US Treasury yields on cautious optimism and dovish Fed bets. Gold price could retreat to the daily support line at $2,892 amid overbought RSI.
Bitcoin consolidates while Ethereum and Ripple show some strength
Bitcoin consolidated between $94,000 and $100,000 in the last nine days. Ethereum and Ripple prices stood relatively stronger and have gained nearly 3% and 7%, respectively, this week.
Tariffs likely to impart a modest stagflationary hit to the economy this year
The economic policies of the Trump administration are starting to take shape. President Trump has already announced the imposition of tariffs on some of America's trading partners, and we assume there will be more levies, which will be matched by foreign retaliation, in the coming quarters.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.