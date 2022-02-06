EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1500 on ECB rate hike concerns

- EUR/USD grinds higher around three-month top, awaits fresh directions after six-day uptrend.
- US NFP triggered the pullback from multi-day top but hawkish ECB policymakers keep buyers hopeful.
- Yields helped USD to pare recent losses on US jobs but equities didn’t drop much.
- Russia-Ukraine headlines, China’s return may entertain traders during a likely softer start to the week.
EUR/USD seesaws near 1.1455-60 during an inactive early Asian session on Monday, following the heaviest weekly jump since March 2021.
The major currency pair failed to portray the positive surprise from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) the previous day as policymakers from the European Central Bank (ECB) bolster rate-hike expectations. It’s worth noting that the ECB marked a hawkish stand despite keeping the monetary policy unchanged the last week.
On Friday, US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for January rose by 467K versus the median forecast for a 150K rise and 510K revised prior while the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.0% from 3.9% in December, compared to expectations for a no-change figure. It’s worth noting, however, that the U6 Underemployment Rate extended the south-run to 7.1% from 7.3% previous readouts. Also encouraging was Average Hourly Earnings that jumped strongly to 5.7% versus 4.9%.
The jobs report was encouraging and triggered the much-needed bounce of the US Dollar Index (DXY). Even so, the DXY dropped the most since early November 2021 before snapping a five-day downturn to bounce off a three-week low the previous day whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields rallied to the fresh high since January 2020, with the latest addition being 8.9 basis points (bps) to 1.916%. It should be noted, however, that equities were surprisingly mixed.
Following the US employment data, European Central Bank governing council member Olli Rehn said that it would be logical for the ECB to hike its key interest rate at the latest by next year, in an interview with Helingin Sanomat. On the same line were the weekend comments from Dutch Central Bank President and a member of the European Central Bank's governing council, Klaas Knot as he expects the ECB to raise interest rates in Q4 2022.
It should be observed that Eurozone Retail Sales shrank 3.0% in December, per the latest details, due to Omicron-linked activity restrictions.
Amid these plays, ANZ said, “The reality is it could come a lot earlier and June is live for lift-off. We are expecting a major policy shift from the ECB when it meets next month.”
Moving on, a light calendar may offer a less active start to the week but comments from the ECB and the Fed policymakers, as and when arrive, will be crucial to watch. Additionally, China returns to trading after one-week-long holidays and missed the recently hawkish plays, which in turn may push them towards taking any impressive steps to defend the yen and the same could entertain momentum traders.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the 100-DMA, around 1.1425 by the press time, directs EUR/USD towards October 2021 bottom surrounding 1.1525.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1458
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.1455
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1329
|Daily SMA50
|1.1316
|Daily SMA100
|1.1429
|Daily SMA200
|1.1677
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1484
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1412
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1484
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1138
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1483
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1456
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1439
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1416
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1378
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1489
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1522
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1561
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
