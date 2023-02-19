EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.0700 ahead of Eurozone PMIs, Fed Minutes

- EUR/USD fades bounce off six-week low amid sluggish markets.
- US holiday, light calendar on Monday restrict immediate moves.
- ECB vs. Fed battle intensifies ahead of FOMC Minutes, preliminary PMIs for February.
- Geopolitical headlines, hawkish central banks weigh on sentiment and underpin US Dollar strength.
EUR/USD retreats from the intraday high surrounding the 1.0700 threshold as traders struggle for clear directions during Monday’s initial Asian session. The market’s inaction could be linked to the holidays in the US and Canada, as well as a light calendar elsewhere. Even so, geopolitical conditions surrounding China and Russia join the recently hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) bias, versus the doubts about the European Central Bank’s (ECB) future moves, to probe the pair buyers.
On Friday, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said, "We will keep rates high as long as necessary; we must be careful not to declare victory too quickly." On the same line were comments from ECB Governing Council member Isabel Schnabel who told Bloomberg that another 50 basis points (bps) rate hike in March will be needed under virtually all scenarios.
In addition to the hawkish ECB comments, the US Dollar’s corrective pullback also allowed the EUR/USD pair to portray a bounce off the six-week low the previous day.
However, the firmer prints of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Retail Sales followed the previously flashed upbeat readings of employment and output data and propelled the odds of the US economy witnessing more inflation ahead. The same joins hawkish Federal Reserve comments to underpin the firmer US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar to exert downside pressure on the EUR/USD price.
As per the latest Federal Reserve (Fed) talks, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said, “We are seeing a lot of inconsistent data in economic conditions,” as reported by Reuters. On the contrary, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that they are seeing some progress on inflation with demand normalizing, as reported by Reuters.
Elsewhere, the US-China tensions are back on the table as the latest meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's top diplomat Wang Yi seemed to have failed in restoring the US-China ties. The reason could be linked to a Chinese diplomat’s comments saying that the US must change course and repair the damage done to Sino-US ties by indiscriminate use of force. On the same line, US ambassador to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Sunday that China would cross a “red line” if the country decided to provide lethal military aid to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to the highest levels since early November while the equity benchmarks were mostly in the red, which in turn weighed on the S&P 500 Future by the press time. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) marked the third consecutive weekly gain.
Looking ahead, the risk-off mood may exert downside pressure on the EUR/USD pair amid a likely sluggish day. That said, major attention will be given to the first readings of the Eurozone's February month PMIs and join the monetary policy meeting minutes by the Federal Reserve (Fed), up for publishing on Wednesday. Also important will be Thursday’s second reading of the US fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product, to direct immediate EUR/USD moves.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of a three-month-old ascending trend line, now immediate resistance around 1.0730, keeps EUR/USD bears hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0692
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.0695
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0797
|Daily SMA50
|1.0725
|Daily SMA100
|1.0412
|Daily SMA200
|1.0329
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0698
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0613
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0805
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0613
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0666
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0646
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0639
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0583
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0553
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0724
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0754
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.081
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances towards 0.6900 despite renewed US Inflation recovery concerns
The AUD/USD pair is struggling to extend its upside move above the immediate resistance of 0.6880 in the early Tokyo session. The upside bias for the Aussie asset is still favored as the risk profile is still solid.
EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.0700 ahead of Eurozone PMIs, Fed Minutes
EUR/USD retreats from the intraday high surrounding the 1.0700 threshold as traders struggle for clear directions during Monday’s initial Asian session. The market’s inaction could be linked to the holidays in the US and Canada, as well as a light calendar elsewhere.
Gold rebound needs validation from Federal Reserve Minutes, United States data
Gold price stays defensive around $1,842, after bouncing off multi-day-old horizontal support the previous day. In doing so, the yellow metal portrays the XAU/USD traders’ cautious mood ahead of this week’s bumper data and events.
Hedera Hashgraph continues to point north
Hedera Hashgraph price Shows optimistic signals that the winter rally will continue in the coming weeks. Traders should keep a close eye on HBAR as it seems poised to rally considerably.
Fed minutes and RBNZ decision coming up
Investors will receive another dose of crucial data releases next week that can fuel FX volatility. The highlight will be the minutes of the last FOMC meeting, where there’s a risk that policymakers strike a different tone than Powell did back then.