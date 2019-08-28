EUR/USD stays below 1.1100 on German docket

- EUR/USD hovers around 1.1090/80 after German data.
- German Consumer Climate came in at 9.7 in September.
- Trade and yields keep ruling the global mood.
The single currency remains unable to gather traction in any direction today, with EUR/USD parked around the 1.1090/80 for the time being.
EUR/USD attention shifts to trade, yields
Spot is down for the third session in a row on Wednesday, negating Friday’s bullish ‘outside day’ and re-shifting its attention back to the lower end of the recent range.
US-China trade concerns remain unabated and continue to drive the sentiment in the global markets, exacerbating investors’ hunt for safer assets and driving global yields lower.
In the meantime, EUR posted to reaction after Italy seems to have averted snap elections for the time being, as the M5S and the PD have resumed talks to form a coalition government. At the same time, both parties agreed to reinstate G.Conte as Prime Minister.
In the euro-calendar, German Consumer Climate tracked by GfK came in at 9.7, a tad above estimates albeit unchanged from the August reading. Further data in Germany saw Import Prices contracting 0.2% in July and 2.1% from a year earlier.
Nothing worth mentioning in the US docket, with MBA’s Mortgage Approvals due later seconded by the EIA’s report on US oil supplies and speeches by FOMC’s T.Barkin and M.Daly.
What to look for around EUR
Spot remains on the defensive against the backdrop of increasing trade concerns and declining bond yields. While the situation in Italy has improved considerably in the last hours, the final word is yet to be said. In the meantime, ECB’s preparations for a fresh wave of monetary stimulus (most likely to be announced in September), including a potential reduction of interest rates, the re-start of the QE programme and a probable tiered deposit rate system, continues to weigh on EUR and caps any bullish attempts in the pair.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is retreating 0.04% at 1.1085 and faces immediate contention at 1.1051 (low Aug.23) ahead of 1.1026 (2019 low Aug.1) and finally 1.0839 (monthly low May 11 2017). On the flip side, a break above 1.1129 (21-day SMA) would target 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 up move) en route to 1.1203 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1100 amid trade, Italian uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100 as uncertainty around US-Sino trade tensions prevails and the US yield curve remains inverted. Italian politicians face a deadline to form a new government.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2300 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2300, consolidating Tuesday's gains. PM Johnson's envoy Frost is visiting Brussels amid the Brexit impasse. Opposition parties have agreed to try to block a no-deal Brexit via legislation.
USD/JPY: Steady below 106.00, focus on T-yields
USD/JPY holds steady in Wednesday's Asian trading, finding support from the gains in S&P 500 futures. However, the upside appears capped amid the US Treasury yield-curve inversion and lingering US-China trade war fears.
Gold: Multiple supports to validate sellers’ entry, $1530 be the first
Overbought conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) drag Gold from multi-year high to $1,535 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. The yellow metal has multiple downside supports to validate the bear’s entry.
Forex Today: Relative calm after yield curve inversion, focus on trade and Italy's political deadline
Markets are calm after suffering on Tuesday. The US 10-year to 2-year bond yields remain inverted in a sign of an upcoming US recession. Reports suggest that China is preparing for the worst in trade wars as mistrust deepens.