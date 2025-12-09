TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD stable as investors eye Fed rate cut and Powell's remarks

  • Investors remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision, keeping EUR/USD stable around 1.1640.
  • Today’s ADP and JOLTS figures show solid job demand but come after a series of worrying labour indicators in the US.
  • The Dollar remains near six-week lows, with markets already pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut on Wednesday.
EUR/USD stable as investors eye Fed rate cut and Powell's remarks
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/USD trades with limited direction on Tuesday, holding around 1.1640 at the time of writing as market participants avoid taking major positions ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting. Expectations are firmly anchored as Futures markets assign nearly a 90% chance to a 25-basis-point rate cut, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The US Dollar (USD) remains subdued despite Monday’s brief support from higher Treasury yields and a temporary rise in risk aversion following the earthquake in Japan. The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to hover near six-week lows, with investors awaiting the tone of the policy statement, potential updates to the dot plot and the remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to assess the trajectory of the easing cycle.

Today’s labour market releases offered mixed signals. According to Automatic Data Processing (ADP), private-sector employment increased by an average of 4,750 jobs per week over the four weeks ending November 15. Meanwhile, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) reported a slight rise in vacancies to 7.67 million in October. Hiring and separations remained broadly unchanged.

However, these figures follow a worrying sequence of recent labour indicators that have highlighted moderating momentum in employment. Against this backdrop, today’s data were not strong enough to reassure investors about the underlying health of the US labour market. Instead, they suggest stability rather than renewed strength.

This encourages the view that Jerome Powell may adopt a firm tone on Wednesday in an attempt to curb expectations of an aggressive easing path. Nonetheless, divisions within the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), coupled with speculation that the Fed Chair could be replaced in May by a more dovish Chair, continue to fuel expectations of additional rate cuts next year.

In the Eurozone, Monday’s improvement in the Sentix Investors Sentiment Index brought little support to the Euro (EUR), and recent comments from ECB officials Isabel Schnabel and Martins Kazaks underline a cautious approach. While further tightening is not ruled out, the European Central Bank (ECB) appears inclined to proceed pragmatically given limited visibility on economic conditions.

Overall, EUR/USD remains in a holding pattern ahead of the Fed. Traders are reluctant to commit before receiving clearer guidance on the central bank’s rate path, with Wednesday’s communication from Jerome Powell likely to determine the next directional move for the pair.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.09%0.15%0.61%-0.06%-0.29%-0.12%-0.05%
EUR-0.09%0.06%0.53%-0.15%-0.37%-0.21%-0.14%
GBP-0.15%-0.06%0.48%-0.21%-0.44%-0.27%-0.20%
JPY-0.61%-0.53%-0.48%-0.68%-0.91%-0.75%-0.67%
CAD0.06%0.15%0.21%0.68%-0.23%-0.06%0.01%
AUD0.29%0.37%0.44%0.91%0.23%0.17%0.26%
NZD0.12%0.21%0.27%0.75%0.06%-0.17%0.07%
CHF0.05%0.14%0.20%0.67%-0.01%-0.26%-0.07%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD bounces off lows near 1.1600

EUR/USD bounces off lows near 1.1600

EUR/USD no gathers some steam and bounces off daily lows near the 1.1600 region. The pair’s daily pullback comes on the back of the firmer tone in the US Dollar amid rising Treasury yields and better-then-expected US data releases from the job market.

GBP/USD remains offered below 1.3300

GBP/USD remains offered below 1.3300

GBP/USD is coming under renewed pressure, surrendering its earlier gains and retreating toward the area below the key 1.3300 support, always on the back of the bid bias in the Greenback and despite earlier hawkish comments from BoE poliymakers.

Gold comfortable above $4,200

Gold comfortable above $4,200

Gold is still holding a positive tone around the $4,200 zone per troy ounce on Tuesday, though it’s starting to lose a bit of steam as the US Dollar finds support from stronger-than-expected jobs data. Even so, markets remain confident the Fed will move ahead with a rate cut on Wednesday, which ultimately lends support to the yellow metal.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Bitcoin is trading above $90,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader crypto market. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are paring losses, holding above key support levels. 

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

The global and European economies have been resilient in recent years even accounting for the modest global slowdown of 2025. But risks for the recovery are rising, underscoring a negative medium-run global macro and credit outlook.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Bitcoin is trading above $90,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader crypto market. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are paring losses, holding above key support levels.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers