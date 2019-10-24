EUR/USD stabilizes at the 200-HMA as markets turn attention from ECB to Brexit

- ECB Draghi's last appearance as governor was uneventful.
- However, it was another eventful day in the UK Parliament.
EUR/USD took on the 200-hour moving average at the lows of the session and has stablised there while attention turns from the European Central Bank and back to UK politics in recent trade. EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1105 having travelled south on the day from a high of 1.1162 to a low of 1.1093, falling -0.22% on the day.
In the European session, in Governor Mario Draghi's last meeting and ECB news conference, it was a rather uneventful one, albeit which was as expected. The central bank's monetary policy stance was unchanged without any changes to the macro-economic assessment either, although Draghi did say that the economic developments since the September meeting underpin a determination to act which, therefore, adds to the bearish outlook for the single currency. At this juncture, markets will now look to the replacement of Draghi as to what to expect from Christine Lagarde.
"The main tasks for Christine Lagarde will be to repair the rift between the hawks and the doves at the Governing Council, to start the strategic review which could eventually lead to some recalibration of the price stability definition, and assess whether the pro-active monetary policy of the last few months is still effective at the lower bound of (negative) interest rates,"
analysts at ING Bank argued.
Brexit and snap elections called
Meanwhile, across the Channel, it was another eventful day in the UK Parliament. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday called for a snap election on December 12. "Condition for more time for parliament is that we go for election on December 12. To create a credible deadline there must be a hard stop of an election. It would be morally incredible for Labour to refuse to back an election," he said to his fellow right-honourable gentlemen – Labour was since reported that it "will back an election once no deal is ruled out" which means it is still very unclear that Johnson can get the election he wants – The SNP had also indicated that it will not be voting for an early general election.
Indeed, the uncertainty surrounding Brexit also affects the eurozone but the euro traders have been complacent over such risks year-to-date judging by the implied volatility which remains at the lower bound for the year and around 50% of that of the pound. Markets are clearly braced for sterling to break, one way or another. If a no-deal were to happen, the euro would surely be hit hard as European stock markets on both sides of the channel collapse.
EUR/USD levels:
The single unit has stabilised off its lows of the day that have converged with the rising 200-hour moving average around 1.11 the figure which guards territories back to a prior area of support and resistance around 1.10 the figure and 1.0950 thereafter. 1.1150/60, as the highs for the day, come into play on the upside as a 61.8% retracement of the 21-24th Oct range.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1107
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.1131
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.102
|Daily SMA50
|1.1036
|Daily SMA100
|1.1136
|Daily SMA200
|1.1207
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1141
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1106
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0941
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1127
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1119
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1111
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1076
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1145
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.118
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to around 1.11 amid Draghi's warnings and weak US data
EUR/USD is falling to around 1.11 after the ECB's Draghi warned of a downturn and said data has worsened. On the other hand, US Durable Goods Orders missed on all measures.
GBP/USD plummets as PM Johnson calls for elections
Speaking before Parliament, UK PM Johnson has called for a snap election on December 12, if they want more time to discuss the deal and get Brexit done.
USD/JPY remains stuck in weekly range near mid-108s
The USD/JPY continues to trade in its tight range a little above the 108.50 handle and struggles to find its next direction. In fact, since the start of the week, the pair has been fluctuating in a 50-pip range.
Gold rises above $1,500 on souring market mood
The XAU/USD pair spent a large portion of the day moving sideways near the $1,490 handle before gaining traction during the American trading hours boosted by the risk-off flows.
Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below
The word of the day is quantum. Google's quantum computer was presented with results obtained in the first test that was carried out at the beginning of the summer.