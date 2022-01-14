EUR/USD stabilises above 1.1400 as market’s enter their typical pre-weekend lull, bears eye key 1.1380 support

- EUR/USD has stabilised just above 1.1400, having dropped back from earlier session highs in the 1.1480s.
- Technicians will be eyeing a key level of support in the 1.1380 area.
EUR/USD selling has continued into the US trading session, though the bearish intra-day momentum has for the moment eased with the pair finding support above the psychologically important 1.1400 figure. At current levels around the 1.1410 mark, the pair is trading lower by about 0.4% and is over 0.6% lower versus its Asia Pacific session highs in the 1.1480s. Technicians will be eyeing support in the 1.1380 area in the form of the late-November/December highs. Some EUR/USD bulls will be hoping that, after this week’s bullish breakout from the late-November/December ascending triangle, a retest of this key area of support might prove an excellent entry point to reload on longs and to target a move towards 1.1500.
Given the low volumes, thin liquidity conditions typical of late-Friday trade, such a move would likely have to wait until next week. Some might argue that Friday’s fundamental developments (weaker than expected US December Retail Sales and January Consumer Sentiment figures) suggest a higher EUR/USD making sense. There isn't much by way of tier one US data next week, but if the NY and Philly Fed surveys for January are also sufficiently week, that could back up this argument. But near-term weakness, which will in part be a reflection of surging Omicron infections in the US, will not worry the Fed, which is much more focused on elevated inflation and the tight labour market.
While there will be no more Fedspeak next week given the central bank will have entered blackout ahead of the January meeting, recent hawkishness from FOMC members is likely to remain a key talking point amongst market participants and presents upside USD risk. Dollar bulls betting that Fed/ECB policy divergence will this year weigh on EUR/USD may see current levels to the north of 1.1400 as attractive to add shorts and target a move towards November/December lows in the 1.1200 area.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1409
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|1.1452
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1331
|Daily SMA50
|1.1337
|Daily SMA100
|1.151
|Daily SMA200
|1.1734
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1482
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1436
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1379
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1272
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1386
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1464
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1453
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1432
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1411
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1386
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1477
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1502
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1523
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1450 despite disappointing US data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum in the early American session and trades in the negative territory below 1.1450. The US Census Bureau reported on Friday that Retail Sales in December fell by 1.9%, missing the market expectation of a no-change by a wide margin.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3700 as dollar gains traction
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure in the American session and trades below 1.3700. The US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily recovery gains near 95.00 despite weaker-than-forecast macroeconomic data releases from the US.
Gold fluctuates in daily range above $1,820 after US data
Gold declined to $1,820 during the European trading hours but managed to edge higher toward $1,830 in the early American. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated from 1.75% after the dismal US data, allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Dogecoin price on track to hit new highs, rallying 16% with Tesla payments going live
Tesla announced that it accepts Dogecoin and cannot receive or detect any other cryptocurrency. Analysts have predicted an explosive rally in Dogecoin price, continuing the uptrend.
Why did TSLA stock fall 7% on Thursday?
Tesla stock dumps on Thursday as tech takes a bath. TSLA shares fell nearly 7% to close at $1,031.56. Tesla support at the short-term pivot remains at $980.