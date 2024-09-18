EUR/USD spikes on immediate reaction to decline in Fed rate projections and 50 bps rate cut

- EUR/USD climbs on reaction to first Fed rate cut since March of 2020.
- Fed delivers a surprising 50 bps rate cut out of the gate.
- Fed dot plot eases lower in September, unemployment forecast ticks slightly higher.
EUR/USD soared into a fresh high for September after the Federal Reserve (Fed) surprised markets with a full 50 bps rate cut on Wednesday, pushing risk appetite into the high side and sending traders scrambling for the buy button. This marks the first Fed rate cut in over four years.
The Fed's dot plot of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) Summary of Economic Projections was also revised downward from the central bank's previous rate outlook. The median policy expectations from the Fed now see the Fed Funds rate at 4.4% by year-end 2024 and 3.4% by year-end 2025, down from 5.1% and 4.1%, respectively.
Going deeper into the Fed's notes, Fed policymakers now see US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 2.0% flat through 2024, down from the previous print of 2.1% in June. Fed officials also expected the US Unemployment Rate to settle around 4.4% by the end of 2024.
With the Fed finally catching up to market expectations that have been clamoring for rate cuts since the beginning of the year, global markets are pivoting to catch Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference due at the bottom of the hour.
More to come...
EUR/USD 15-minute chart
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1180 following the Fed’s decision
EUR/USD now picks up extra pace and revisits the 1.1180 region after the Federal Reserve decided to cut its interest rates by 50 bps at its event on Wednesday.
GBP/USD hits fresh tops near 1.3300 on weaker Dollar
The Greenback is now accelerating its decline following the Fed’s decision to reduce its interest rates, sending GBP/USD to fresh tops in the 1.3290 zone.
Gold clinches a record high near $2,600 ahead of Powell
Prices of Gold gather extra steam and hit an all-time top near the $2,600 mark per ounce troy as investors continue to assess the 50 bps rate cut by the Federal Reseve and warm up for the usual press conference by Chief Jerome Powell.
Federal Reserve set for first interest-rate reduction in four years amid growing bets of jumbo cut
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate after the September meeting. The revised Summary of Economic Projections and Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks could provide important clues about the rate outlook.
UK CPI set to grow at stable 2.2% in August ahead of BoE meeting
The United Kingdom Office for National Statistics will release August Consumer Price Index figures on Wednesday. Inflation, as measured by the CPI, is one of the main factors on which the Bank of England bases its monetary policy decision, meaning the data is considered a major mover of the Pound Sterling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.