TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD softens below 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

  • EUR/USD weakens to around 1.1635 in Wednesday’s Asian session.
  • De-escalating US-China tensions weighs on the Euro. 
  • Fed is widely expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 bps at the conclusion of its October meeting. 
EUR/USD softens below 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The EUR/USD pair loses ground to near 1.1635 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Optimism surrounding US-China trade deals weighs on the riskier currency, like the Euro (EUR) against the US Dollar (USD). Traders brace for the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision later on Wednesday. On Thursday, the attention will shift to the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting. 

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he expects to reduce US tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for Beijing’s commitment to curb exports of fentanyl precursor chemicals, per Reuters. US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent stated that he also anticipated that the Chinese officials would agree to increase purchases of US-grown soybeans, enhance cooperation with the US to halt the flow of chemicals used to manufacture fentanyl, and sign off on a finalized TikTok deal.

Traders will closely monitor the meeting between Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday in South Korea to decide on a framework that defuses trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. Positive developments surrounding trade negotiations could lift the Greenback and act as a headwind for the major pair. 

On the other hand, the Fed is expected to cut its benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its October meeting on Wednesday, bringing the Federal Funds Rate target to 3.75%-4.00%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference will be closely watched, as it might offer some hints about the US interest rate path and provide insight into the economic outlook. Any dovish remarks from the Fed officials could drag the USD lower against the EUR.

Across the pond, the ECB is anticipated to hold interest rates steady on Thursday, marking the third consecutive meeting with no change to the key deposit rate. ECB President Christine Lagarde indicated that the current monetary policy is "in a good place” and will adopt a data-dependent approach without pre-committing to a future rate path.

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD softens below 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

EUR/USD softens below 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

The EUR/USD pair loses ground to near 1.1635 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Optimism surrounding US-China trade deals weighs on the riskier currency, like the Euro against the US Dollar. Traders brace for the Federal Reserve interest rate decision later on Wednesday. 

GBP/USD falls to near 1.3250 due to increased BoE rate cut bets, Fed policy awaited

GBP/USD falls to near 1.3250 due to increased BoE rate cut bets, Fed policy awaited

GBP/USD loses ground for the second successive session, trading around 1.3250 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair weakens as the Pound Sterling declines following data from the British Retail Consortium showing UK food prices falling at the fastest pace in nearly five years, strengthening expectations of upcoming Bank of England rate cuts.

Gold looks to Fed policy verdict for next directional impetus

Gold looks to Fed policy verdict for next directional impetus

Gold is replicating Tuesday’s Asian bounce toward the $4,000 mark early Wednesday as traders look to cash in on the recent sharp correction from record highs of $4,382 ahead of the critical US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.  

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple struggle below key resistance levels

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple struggle below key resistance levels

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are showing signs of consolidation midweek, struggling to break above key resistance levels. BTC remains capped below $112,500 after being rejected at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. ETH and XRP followed BTC’s footsteps and got rejected from their key resistance zones.

Trading the Fed: The quiet engineering of liquidity

Trading the Fed: The quiet engineering of liquidity

The market no longer listens for thunder from the Fed — it listens for plumbing sounds. The era of policy shock and awe has given way to a subtler theatre, one where the quiet hissing of repo lines and the soft hum of bill issuance matter more than the roar of a rate decision. 

Top Crypto Gainers: Pi Network, Aerodrome Finance, Official Trump rally toward breakout levels

Top Crypto Gainers: Pi Network, Aerodrome Finance, Official Trump rally toward breakout levels

Pi Network, Aerodrome Finance, and Official Trump extend their recovery run, outpacing the broader market in the last 24 hours. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers